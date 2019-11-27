Log in
Surface Pro Black Friday Deals (2019): The Best Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Book 2 & Laptop 3 Deals Compared by Spending Lab

11/27/2019 | 08:01pm EST

Black Friday Microsoft Surface Pro laptop, tablet & 2-in-1 deals for 2019 are here, compare the best savings on Surface Pro, Surface Book 2, Surface Laptop 3 and more Surface Pro devices

All the top Microsoft Surface Black Friday deals for 2019 are being listed below. Online deals specialists at Spending Lab round-up Surface Pro X, Pro 7, Pro 6, Surface Go and more laptop computer deals over Black Friday and are sharing the best live deals below.

Best Surface deals:

Save up to $230 on the Surface Pro 7 at the Microsoft Black Friday sale - the ultra-light and versatile Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is on sale at the Microsoft online store

Save up to $300 on the New Surface Laptop 3 - at the Microsoft Black Friday sale

Save up to $500 on the Surface Book 2 - at the Microsoft store (starts 11/28)

Save up to $150 on the Surface Go - at the Microsoft store (starts 11/28)

Save up to $500 on a wide range of Microsoft Surface Pro laptops, tablets & 2-in-1 devices at Walmart

Save up to $500 on Microsoft Surface laptops, computers & gaming PCs at the Microsoft Store Black Friday sale

Save up to 65% on the latest Microsoft Surface Pro laptops & computers at Amazon - check deals on popular models like the latest Surface Pro, Surface Pro 7 and Pro X

Save on select Microsoft Surface & Surface Pro devices at B&H Photo Video

Black Friday deals are time sensitive. Visit Amazon’s Black Friday page and Walmart’s Black Friday home page for their latest deals. Spending Lab earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Microsoft is known for their Surface range of laptops. The Surface Pro 7, which is the predecessor of the Surface Pro 6, features a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, USB-C connectivity and all-day battery life. Microsoft also offers the latest Surface Pro X, which features edge to edge 2-in-1 laptop with LTE and 13” touchscreen and the newest Microsoft SQ1 processor. The Surface Book 2 meanwhile features the latest Intel Core processors and NVIDIA graphics with a detachable screen. Surface Laptop 3 on the other hand is known for their fast multitasking power and the Surface Go for being the smallest and lightest Surface to date.

How did Black Friday come to be called Black Friday? Traditionally, Black Friday was so-named for the chaotic flurry of activity during the Thanksgiving holidays. Large volumes of shoppers would hurry to retail stores to take advantage of the discounts being offered, often resulting in accidents and injury.

About Spending Lab: Spending Lab research and report on online sales events. As an Amazon Associate Spending Lab earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
