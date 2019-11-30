Surface Pro Cyber Monday Deals 2019: Surface Pro 7, Pro X, Pro 6 & Go Savings Rated by Retail Fuse

Retail Fuse review the best Surface deals for Cyber Monday 2019. Save on Microsoft Surface Pro X, Surface Book 2 and Surface Laptop 3 portable computers

The best Surface Cyber Monday 2019 deals are shown below, including price-drops and deals on Microsoft Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro 6 and Surface Go.

Best Surface deals:

Microsoft is known for their Surface range of laptops. Choosing from the Microsoft Surface family of devices can be challenging. But knowing the purpose of the computer can make the choice easier. The best 2-in-1 devices are the Surface Pro 7, its predecessor, the Surface Pro 6, and the Surface Pro X. Surface Go is an excellent choice for students. For designers, the Surface Book 2 is a superior model. The top all-around laptop is the Surface Laptop 3.

The Surface Pro 7, which is the predecessor of the Surface Pro 6, features a 10th generation Intel Core processor, USB-C connectivity and all-day battery life. Microsoft also offers the latest Surface Pro X, which features edge to edge 2-in-1 laptop with LTE and 13” touchscreen and the newest Microsoft SQ1 processor. The Surface Book 2 meanwhile features the latest Intel Core processors and NVIDIA graphics with a detachable screen. Surface Laptop 3 on the other hand is known for their fast multitasking power and the Surface Go for being the smallest and lightest Surface to date.

