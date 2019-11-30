Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Surface Pro Cyber Monday Deals 2019: Surface Pro 7, Pro X, Pro 6 & Go Savings Rated by Retail Fuse

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/30/2019 | 09:31am EST

Retail Fuse review the best Surface deals for Cyber Monday 2019. Save on Microsoft Surface Pro X, Surface Book 2 and Surface Laptop 3 portable computers

The best Surface Cyber Monday 2019 deals are shown below, including price-drops and deals on Microsoft Surface Pro X, Surface Pro 7, Surface Pro 6 and Surface Go.

Best Surface deals:

Cyber Monday sales are time limited. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon’s Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart’s Cyber Monday home page. Retail Fuse earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Microsoft is known for their Surface range of laptops. Choosing from the Microsoft Surface family of devices can be challenging. But knowing the purpose of the computer can make the choice easier. The best 2-in-1 devices are the Surface Pro 7, its predecessor, the Surface Pro 6, and the Surface Pro X. Surface Go is an excellent choice for students. For designers, the Surface Book 2 is a superior model. The top all-around laptop is the Surface Laptop 3.

The Surface Pro 7, which is the predecessor of the Surface Pro 6, features a 10th generation Intel Core processor, USB-C connectivity and all-day battery life. Microsoft also offers the latest Surface Pro X, which features edge to edge 2-in-1 laptop with LTE and 13” touchscreen and the newest Microsoft SQ1 processor. The Surface Book 2 meanwhile features the latest Intel Core processors and NVIDIA graphics with a detachable screen. Surface Laptop 3 on the other hand is known for their fast multitasking power and the Surface Go for being the smallest and lightest Surface to date.

About Retail Fuse: Retail Fuse reports the latest retail news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Fuse earns from qualifying purchases.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:53aDISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER(S)/ UNITHOLDER(S) : :Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholder(s)/ Unitholders
PU
09:51aBEST BATH AND BODY WORKS CYBER MONDAY 2019 DEALS : Fragrance, Candles, Bubble Bath & Body Lotion Savings Compared by Retail Fuse
BU
09:48aAP SOURCE : Fiat Chrysler, auto union close to contract deal
AQ
09:48aDISCLOSURE OF INTEREST/ CHANGES IN INTEREST OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDER(S)/ UNITHOLDER(S) : :Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Substantial Shareholders
PU
09:46aSONM LOSS NOTICE : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Sonim Technologies, Inc. Investors of Important December 6th Deadline in Securities Class Action – SONM
BU
09:31aSURFACE PRO CYBER MONDAY DEALS 2019 : Surface Pro 7, Pro X, Pro 6 & Go Savings Rated by Retail Fuse
BU
09:11aCYBER MONDAY TOOLS DEALS (2019) : The Best DeWalt, Makita, Bosch & More Tools Deals Compared by The Consumer Post
BU
08:31aTOP VACUUM CLEANER CYBER MONDAY DEALS 2019 : Miele, Dyson and Shark Vacuum Savings Rated by Saver Trends
BU
08:13aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :update on suspension of trading
PU
08:13aSINOPIPE : “TANAP is the most concrete sign of our country's peaceful vision”
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : APPLE : 'taking a deeper look' at map policies after calling Crimea part of Russia
2NOVARTIS : Novartis Aims to Ace Tough Market -- WSJ
3OPEC November oil output slips before Aramco IPO, policy meeting
4YAPI VE KREDI BANKASI A.S. : UniCredit agrees to cut stake in Turkey's Yapi Kredi to below 32%
5RENAULT : Auto Partners Move to Ease Discord -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group