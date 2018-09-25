Surface Solutions Group, LLC Acquires Prestigious ISO 13485:2016 Certification in Zero-Findings Audit

Surface Solutions Group participated in an independent audit, conducted by DQS, Inc., which concluded on August 8, 2018. It was determined that all the requirements were met for the ISO 13485:2016 Certification. The audit included a survey of Surface Solutions Group’s quality control, coating processes, production, employee relations, safety, and purchasing systems. The 3rd-party auditing organization concluded there were zero audited control areas requiring improvement!

The ISO 13485:2016 certification is one coveted by medical device organizations around the world and is currently the highest caliber internationally-accepted guideline to which a company can adhere, to validate compliance to critical rules and regulations enforced in the medical device industry.

George Osterhout, President of Surface Solutions Group said, “we are honored by this recognition as an elite applicator in the medical device coatings industry. We are proud of our team here and look forward to continuing to apply coatings, to the highest quality standards available for medical products that touch lives all over the world.”

Surface Solutions Group, LLC is an industry leader in the application of coating technologies, exclusive to the medical device industry. Their coating technologies, extensive automation, and state of the art facility provide customers with a consistently applied coating on every product. This uniform and repeatable coating process produces medical devices and products that customers can be proud to put their name on.

