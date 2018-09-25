Surface Solutions Group, LLC Acquires Prestigious ISO 13485:2016 Certification in Zero-Findings Audit

Surface Solutions Group participated in an independent audit, conducted
by DQS, Inc., which concluded on August 8, 2018. It was determined that
all the requirements were met for the ISO 13485:2016 Certification. The
audit included a survey of Surface Solutions Group’s quality control,
coating processes, production, employee relations, safety, and
purchasing systems. The 3rd-party auditing organization
concluded there were zero audited
control areas requiring improvement!
The ISO 13485:2016 certification is one coveted by medical device
organizations around the world and is currently the highest caliber
internationally-accepted guideline to which a company can adhere, to
validate compliance to critical rules and regulations enforced in the
medical device industry.
George Osterhout, President of Surface Solutions Group said, “we are
honored by this recognition as an elite applicator in the medical device
coatings industry. We are proud of our team here and look forward to
continuing to apply coatings, to the highest quality standards available
for medical products that touch lives all over the world.”
Surface Solutions Group, LLC is an industry leader in the
application of coating technologies, exclusive to the medical device
industry. Their coating technologies, extensive automation, and state of
the art facility provide customers with a consistently applied coating
on every product. This uniform and repeatable coating process produces
medical devices and products that customers can be proud to put their
name on.
Contact: Mike Osterhout, Senior Consultant for Business Development mike@surfacesolutionsgroup.com
or (773) 427-2084; or to find more information about coating
capabilities, visit: http://www.surfacesolutionsgroup.com/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925006189/en/