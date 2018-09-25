Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Surface Solutions Group, LLC Acquires Prestigious ISO 13485:2016 Certification in Zero-Findings Audit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 10:58pm CEST

Surface Solutions Group participated in an independent audit, conducted by DQS, Inc., which concluded on August 8, 2018. It was determined that all the requirements were met for the ISO 13485:2016 Certification. The audit included a survey of Surface Solutions Group’s quality control, coating processes, production, employee relations, safety, and purchasing systems. The 3rd-party auditing organization concluded there were zero audited control areas requiring improvement!

The ISO 13485:2016 certification is one coveted by medical device organizations around the world and is currently the highest caliber internationally-accepted guideline to which a company can adhere, to validate compliance to critical rules and regulations enforced in the medical device industry.

George Osterhout, President of Surface Solutions Group said, “we are honored by this recognition as an elite applicator in the medical device coatings industry. We are proud of our team here and look forward to continuing to apply coatings, to the highest quality standards available for medical products that touch lives all over the world.”

Surface Solutions Group, LLC is an industry leader in the application of coating technologies, exclusive to the medical device industry. Their coating technologies, extensive automation, and state of the art facility provide customers with a consistently applied coating on every product. This uniform and repeatable coating process produces medical devices and products that customers can be proud to put their name on.

Contact: Mike Osterhout, Senior Consultant for Business Development mike@surfacesolutionsgroup.com or (773) 427-2084; or to find more information about coating capabilities, visit: http://www.surfacesolutionsgroup.com/


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:11pTECHNOVATIVE GROUP, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:11pLIFE & BANC SPLIT CORP. :  Announces Distribution Rates
AQ
11:11pExponam to Exhibit and Attend The Ascent Conference on October 3rd and 4th in New York City at Pier 36
AC
11:11pUPDATE - Freddie Mac Prices $912 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-C02
GL
11:10pENGAGEMENT LABS : Announces Grant of Options and RSAs
AQ
11:09pTESLA : to build own car carriers
AQ
11:09pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 In Skechers U.S.A., Inc. To Contact The Firm
PR
11:09pINNOCAP INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11:09pExExpense to Exhibit and Attend The Ascent Conference on October 3rd and 4th in New York City at Pier 36
AC
11:08pINTEGER HOLDINGS CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW warns on profit, blames price and trade wars
2TELECOM ITALIA : TELECOM ITALIA : Signals Divestitures, New Investments
3TESLA : TESLA : is making its own car carriers
4LONDON BRENT OIL : OIL: Why is Brent more expensive than WTI?
5U.S.-China trade war poses oil demand shock in 2019 - BP

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.