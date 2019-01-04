Surge in Handy Bookings on Black Friday Shows Continued Importance of Assembly Services to Retailers

NEW YORK, Jan. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Handy, the leading home services platform, announced today that 2018's Black Friday and Cyber Monday both saw a big surge in bookings of furniture assembly and TV mounting services through the platform.

Furniture assembly and TV mounting bookings have been among the fastest growing verticals for Handy. Handy connects customers with professionals who offer a range of in-home services, available both directly through its website and through partnerships with major retailers including Wayfair and Walmart. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are among the busiest days of the year for retailers, and the same holds true for Handy.

"When you consider the incredible deals that retailers implement during the Black Friday weekend, it's not surprising to see consumers respond positively," according to Kristiana Laugen, Handy's Associate Director of Partnerships. "This year we continued to see strong numbers indicating the importance of installation and assembly services for deal-seeking customers."

In line with its yearly tradition, Handy slashed prices on many of the services offered through its platform, including popular house cleaning services . One particularly well-received sale offered lucky customers a 3-hour cleaning for just $29 when they signed up for a plan, which led to a large influx of new clients for the six year old startup.

