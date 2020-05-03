Log in
Surge in Online Retailing Boosts an ETF Called CLIX -- Journal Report

05/03/2020 | 10:19pm EDT

By Gerrard Cowan

The global economic lockdowns have accelerated a trend that was under way: the rise of online retail and the decline of bricks-and-mortar shops.

That's according to Simeon Hyman, global investment strategist at ProShares, whose $131 million ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF (CLIX) has surged 33% for the year to date.

In the current market environment -- with online retailers like Amazon.com booming and more-traditional retail stores largely closed for business -- the fund is in a sweet spot. It tracks a combination of two indexes: the ProShares Online Retail Index and the Solactive-ProShares Bricks and Mortar Retail Store Index. While CLIX is long on the online index, it is short on the bricks-and-mortar index.

Mr. Hyman expects bricks-and-mortar stores to briefly bounce back as shoppers are allowed to leave their homes with greater freedom. However, he believes that the future belongs to online, a process that may be accelerated by consumers' embrace of internet shopping during the lockdowns.

But there is a way to go, Mr. Hyman says. Before the pandemic, online shopping made up about 12% to 15% of the U.S. market, he notes. While the sector is growing at about five or six times the rate of bricks and mortar, there is a long road ahead for online's growth at the expense of bricks-and-mortar retail, despite the impact of the lockdown, he says. "We're only in the early innings," Mr. Hyman says.

In a recent note on CLIX, ETF.com Managing Director Cinthia Murphy said CLIX offers investors "both a bullish and a bearish bet on retail in one wrapper." However, it remains to be seen whether it can hold on to its outperformance, as "we don't really know what the extreme measures we've taken to combat a global pandemic will mean for long-term impact and guidance into this segment."

Mr. Cowan is a writer in Northern Ireland. He can be reached at reports@wsj.com.

