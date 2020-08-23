Surge in spot Asian LNG prices looks good on paper, but deceives: Russell

(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
LAUNCESTON, Australia, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The spot price of
liquefied natural gas for delivery to north Asia has more than
doubled since hitting an all-time low earlier this year, but the
gain is more impressive on paper than in reality.
The spot price <LNG-AS> ended last week at $4.10 per million
British thermal units (mmBtu), its highest since mid-January and
122% above the record low of $1.85 touched in separate weeks at
the beginning and end of May.
While traders playing the spot market could in theory have
booked major profits from such a strong percentage increase, the
reality for LNG producers selling into Asia is somewhat
different.
Spot LNG prices in Asia tend to be cyclical, with the high
point for the year coming in the peak of northern winter demand,
and generally a smaller peak occurring during the summer demand
period.
The economic fallout from the novel coronavirus pandemic,
coupled with a surge in supply, has upended the usual cyclical
behaviour of spot prices, with a clear downtrend from the
pre-winter peak of $6.80 per mmBtu in October last year to the
lows in May.
The recovery in spot prices may not be driven mainly by
improving demand, rather it may be linked to rising prices of
natural gas in the United States and Europe due to a hotter than
usual summer boosting air-conditioning demand for electricity.
U.S. natural gas futures have gained 65.2% between
the closing low for the year so far of $1.482 per mmBtu on June
25 to the $2.448 finish on Aug. 21.
Similarly, UK natural gas futures have leapt 168%
from their year-to-date low of $1.027 per mmBtu to the close of
$2.755 on Aug. 21.
The increase in these two benchmarks is likely a catalyst
for spot Asian LNG's recent gains, as well as some signs that
supply had been tightening, with a maintenance shutdown
scheduled for Chevron's Gorgon project in Western Australia and
cancellations of U.S. cargoes.
However, the supply issues may not have much impact, with
Gorgon now undergoing a phased shutdown, and more U.S. cargoes
expected in coming months.
Buyers of U.S. LNG are expected to cancel 10 cargoes for
October, the lowest number for at least four months, according
to trade sources citied by Reuters.
There is some evidence of improving LNG demand in north
Asia, a region that includes Japan, China and South Korea, the
world's three biggest buyers of the super-chilled fuel.
LNG imports by countries in north Asia are on track to be
around 16.6 million tonnes, according to Refinitiv data, which
would be the strongest month since February.
SPOT PRICE STILL WEAK
However, it's worth noting that the current spot price for
Asian LNG is barely enough to incentivise more cargoes to be
offered in the market.
Most U.S. projects require a price of $5-$6 per mmBtu to
make shipping to Asia profitable, while Australia's east coast
ventures based on coal-seam gas are believed to need a spot
price of at least $3.50 to make money, although the west coast
projects need a far lower number of closer to $2.
This means that even the recent sharp rise in the spot price
isn't enough to make U.S. exports to Asia viable on a spot
basis, while Australian producers are only just in the money.
A further concern for producers selling into Asia on longer-
term, oil-linked contracts is that the lag typically built into
these deals means that they are likely receiving less money for
cargoes being delivered this month and next.
The price of benchmark Brent crude futures dropped
to a 22-year low of $15.98 a barrel on April 22, at the peak of
the brief price war between top exporters Saudi Arabia and
Russia.
While the price war ended with an agreement by the group
known as OPEC+ to deepen and extend crude production cuts, the
crude-linked LNG that would have been arranged when the oil
price was weak is likely being delivered in the third quarter.
While the recovery in Brent to trade in a range around $44 a
barrel will once again boost oil-linked LNG prices, this will
likely only be a factor in the fourth quarter.
This means that for the current quarter many LNG producers
will be having to deal with weak oil-linked contract prices, as
well as spot prices that are still soft in historical terms.
