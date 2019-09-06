Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Surge's Global Bakeries Acquires Better Baking Co.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 01:22pm EDT

Global Bakeries, LLC (“Global Bakeries”) announces it recently closed its acquisition of Better Baking Co. (“Better”) led by Dallas’ Surge Private Equity with financing from The Firmament Group.

For over 25 years, Better has provided over 300+ SKUs of fresh cookies, loaves of bread, and pitas to local markets and national chains across the country. This acquisition becomes the second add-on for Global Bakeries within the year – following its recent acquisition of Bubbles Baking Co. on 3/4/2019. Collectively, all three bakeries now operate within a 10-mile radius of one another in Van Nuys, CA. Seller Ash Aghasi will come on as Chief Operating Officer for Global Bakeries.

Global Bakeries CEO, Chris Botticella, stated, “We are excited to partner with Ash, as Better has established itself as a manufacturer of premium bakery products in the regional LA market. Add to that the synergies in our operational geography, it became a no-brainer to acquire such a parallel company.”

Lewis Sharp, Partner at Surge Private Equity, said, “This acquisition greatly expands our product line, allows Global to reach new customers, and enables us to offer our existing customers higher quality service. Ash brings over 25 years of operational experience and has proven his knack for creating quality products. We are thrilled about this partnership.”

About Global Bakeries

Founded in 1985, Global Bakeries is a high-volume commercial bakery specializing in bagels, flatbreads, croissants, pita bread, and pita chips. Global Bakeries is one of the largest specialty bakeries privately owned in the western half of the United States. Employing more than 70 employees in its state-of-the-art facility in Pacoima, California, the bakery boasts an over 10-year average customer tenure.

About Surge Private Equity

Surge is a Dallas based private equity firm that seeks majority investments in growing businesses with $1.5-7.5MM of EBITDA where the seller will remain on board in an ongoing capacity. Together with its lending partners, Surge provides entrepreneurs with liquidity and investors with higher yields and greater accessibility through lower investment minimums.

About The Firmament Group

The Firmament Group, is a value-added partner to entrepreneurs, management teams and business owners and provides solutions by deploying versatile capital in a user-friendly way. Firmament seeks both senior, junior, and unitranche debt capital opportunities, and also provides equity capital structured as either preferred or common equity.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:58pCANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE : CIBC donates US$150,000 to Hurricane Dorian relief efforts
AQ
01:57pSanta Fe Gold Readying Gold and Silver Siliceous Vein Material For Processing and Shipment to Potential Buyers
GL
01:57pNASB FINANCIAL : September 6, 2019, NASB Financial Inc. Declares Cash Dividend on Common Stock
PU
01:56pOil jumps as Fed signals it could 'act' to sustain expansion
RE
01:54pEROS NOW : Unravelling The Digital Video Consumer - Looking Through The Viewer Lens
BU
01:54pLevi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors of Health Insurance Innovations Inc.- HIIQ
GL
01:53pNucor Chairman, CEO John Ferriola to Retire -- 2nd Update
DJ
01:53pLevi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Dropbox, Inc.
GL
01:52pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Eldorado Resorts, Inc. Investors
BU
01:51pGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited Investors (PT)
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Huawei shows off 'most powerful' chipset as forges ahead with 5G smartphone plan
2SILVER : SILVER : U.S. hiring slows; wages, hours offer silver lining
3GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : Italy Arrests Russian on U.S. Charges; Putin Says Move Could Hurt Relations -- WSJ
4NOVARTIS : NOVARTIS : wins FDA's breakthrough tag for lung cancer hopeful
5Telenav says contract with GM intact after automaker signs Google deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group