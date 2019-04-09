Surgery Residents Begin Training in VR

Vancouver-based Precision OS has partnered with 10 North American
universities and medical institutions to bring their high-fidelity
virtual reality orthopedic surgery training platform into the surgical
classroom.
Precision OS envisions a future where surgeon trainees (residents)
everywhere can receive the highest quality orthopedic training with
real-time feedback, augmenting the cadaveric experience. To get there,
they’re using the power of virtual reality technology.
Virtual reality offers unparalleled surgical immersion unimpeded by
real-world circumstances and without the risk of harming patients. The
Precision OS platform simulates operating room experiences, from the
virtual tools used to the patient anatomy. This is reinforced with
user-specific metric feedback collectively to empower surgeon trainees
to reach peak performance through repeated practice and personalized
learning.
"Virtual reality has the potential to positively impact and advance
the way surgery residents are trained by offering more frequent and
in-depth operating room experience. We are looking forward to exploring
this technology and introducing the Precision OS platform to our
residents and fellows." Dr Joaquin Sanchez-Sotelo, Professor in the
Department of Orthopedic Surgery at the Mayo Clinic
Unique to the Precision OS system is the breadth and depth of their
training modules. Residents can practice a procedure under a variety of
changing conditions, to ensure they are prepared with the skills needed
to navigate potential complications in real surgery. Conditions such as
arthritis and age can change the standard of procedure for surgeries
involving implants. While it is not a guarantee that a resident will be
exposed to such surgical experiences in a traditional training program,
with VR it is.
The Precision OS VR platform offers surgeon trainees the opportunity to
gain more operating room experience than they typically would in a
traditional medical residency. From minor complications to critical
mistakes, residents can experience surgery up close simply by putting on
a headset.
Several hundred surgeon trainees at 10 medical institutions in the
United States and Canada will now get to experience this technology
first hand in their residency programs. Precision OS will be used for
orthopedic surgery training at:
-
The Mayo Clinic
-
The University of British Columbia
-
The Sunnybrook Hospital at the University of Toronto
-
The Pan Am Clinic Foundation
-
Western University
-
McGill University
-
Dalhousie University
-
The Boston Shoulder Institute
-
The University of Mississippi Medical Center.
The Precision OS team are also collaborating with Dr. John Costouros, MD
FACS, an orthopedic surgeon and Assistant Professor at Stanford
University, to trial virtual reality in training soon-to-be graduating
surgeons.
This will be the first time that this quality of high-fidelity and
immersive VR technology will be used for such intensive surgical
training.
“The next generation of surgeons will have to learn advanced skills
and decision-making with limited time for their training. Virtual
reality offers an impactful way to create value by improving surgical
skill and reducing errors. Precision OS will deliver value to all
stakeholders in healthcare: educators, industry, hospitals, insurers,
and patients. The timing of such a technology could not be more
perfect!” Dr. Jon J.P. Warner, Founder of the Boston Shoulder Institute,
New England Shoulder and Elbow Society, The Codman Shoulder Society, and
a past president of American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons
Precision OS offers an enhanced learning environment for orthopedic
trainees by increasing access to surgical practice. By way of a headset
and handheld sensors, residents can step into the operating theatre any
time from anywhere. This increases practice volume and improves surgical
skill outcomes in case-based scenarios.
“VR training is the way of the future. It will enhance patient care
by having a more skilled and well-prepared surgeon. The software and
training unit of Precision OS is brilliantly put together and is a major
advance for our residency and fellowship training program!” Dr. Peter
MacDonald, Professor and Head Section of Orthopaedics at the University
of Manitoba
And each time a resident begins a Precision OS training module they are
immersed in a life-like surgical experience. The virtual patient is
responsive to successes and errors in a procedure, thereby allowing
trainees to learn from their mistakes. This simulated environment is a
critical difference between VR and traditional surgical training, as
mistakes are not permitted in real surgery to prevent causing harm to
patients. But it is precisely this opportunity for error that demands
heightened attention and focus from trainees and creates a more active,
effective, and impactful surgical learning experience. This is what
makes Precision OS unique.
During and following a procedure, residents are provided with detailed
performance metrics so they can assess their surgical skills in
real-time and identify areas of improvement. This immediate feedback
facilitates tangible performance improvements and increases surgical
precision quickly.
“Our core agenda has always been to combine surgical education and
cognitive skill in a portable, efficient, and immersive learning
experience.” Dr. Danny Goel, CEO and Co-Founder of Precision OS,
and an orthopedic surgeon at the University of British Columbia
Precision OS is leading the way for innovation in orthopedic surgical
training and the international medical community is taking note. Last
year, Precision OS secured $2.3M in funding led by AO Invest, the
venture capital arm of Swiss orthopedic education and research
organization, the AO Foundation.
The company has also been nominated for the Technology Impact Awards and
was a semi-finalist at the Orthopedic Research Society.
“This is only the beginning of what may be a complete disruption of
how we learn and train surgeons. To be at the cutting edge of
introducing this technology, with a focus on demonstrating its value, is
a social responsibility for us at Precision OS. Virtual reality is an
exciting and innovative area of technology that can influence surgeons
and their patients around the world.” Dr. Goel
Precision OS is a software company developing the most
high-fidelity virtual reality platform for surgeons to practice specific
procedures. Their focus on the critical elements of surgery haptics and
metric feedback provides for an unparalleled educational experience. In
addition, their pre-operative planning tool eliminates the trial and
error associated with fracture care through an immersive interaction
with the patients’ images. This, combined with their carefully selected
team, provides the domain expertise one would expect to change the
delivery of Orthopedic care globally. For more information, please visit https://precisionostech.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005119/en/