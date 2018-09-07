Surgical Innovation Associates : Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance to Market Advanced Bioabsorbable Mesh for Reconstructive and Cosmetic Surgery

Surgical Innovation Associates (SIA), a start-up medical device company,
announced today that it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food
and Drug Administration (FDA) for DuraSorbTM Monofilament
Mesh, the first in a line of advanced bioabsorbable technologies for
reconstructive and cosmetic surgery.
Each year, more than 1 million Americans are implanted with surgical
mesh to provide the soft tissue support that is necessary in a variety
of general and plastic surgical procedures. Much like an absorbable
stitch, DuraSorbTM Monofilament Mesh is designed to integrate
into the patient’s tissue – providing strong support during the critical
initial phases of healing – and then slowly dissolve, leaving the
patient free from foreign material within one year. The device brings
cutting-edge polymer science and evidence-based engineering to bear on a
material that has been safely used in other surgical applications for
decades. DuraSorbTM will be released in select geographies in
early 2019.
“The idea of a mesh that is there when you need it and gone when you
don’t is appealing, for much the same reason that absorbable sutures
have become a key part of a surgeon’s armamentarium – tissue support
from a foreign material is crucial during healing, but at some point
thereafter may become a liability,” says Dr. John Kim, inventor of the
device and Professor of Plastic Surgery at Northwestern University.
“This technology was developed in direct response to unmet clinical
needs in our field.”
Complications following mesh placements can range from long-term pain to
non-healing wounds. Historically there has been a dichotomy between
permanent synthetic meshes and biologic meshes. Permanent synthetics
provide favorable long-term support in hernia surgery and abdominal wall
reconstruction. However, they are known to expose patients to long-term
risk of pain, non-healing wounds and complications during later
operations. Biologic meshes – derived from human or animal cadavers –
promise long-term biocompatibility once they integrate into the
patient’s tissue, but carry excessively high cost, risk of adverse
inflammatory reactions and mixed clinical results.
“Having known people who have gone through the pain of multiple
mesh-related operations, I found it gratifying to collaborate closely
with opinion-leading surgeons to make DuraSorbTM a reality,”
says Alexei Mlodinow, CEO of SIA. “Their guidance went into every key
decision during product development, and will now steer our clinical
trial strategy as we replicate our robust preclinical data in a
real-world setting.”
About Surgical Innovation Associates (SIA)
SIA is committed to bringing better outcomes to patients and lowering
systemic costs through “for surgeon, by surgeon” innovation in
reconstructive and cosmetic surgery. Founded in Chicago in 2016 by
affiliates of Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and
Kellogg School of Management SIA has taken DuraSorb™ from the pages of a
patent into the operating room, and now has multiple devices in
development to improve post-cancer breast reconstruction,
minimally-invasive facelift, and other techniques. Learn more at SIA.health.
