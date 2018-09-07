Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Surgical Innovation Associates : Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance to Market Advanced Bioabsorbable Mesh for Reconstructive and Cosmetic Surgery

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/07/2018 | 02:42am CEST

Surgical Innovation Associates (SIA), a start-up medical device company, announced today that it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for DuraSorbTM Monofilament Mesh, the first in a line of advanced bioabsorbable technologies for reconstructive and cosmetic surgery.

Each year, more than 1 million Americans are implanted with surgical mesh to provide the soft tissue support that is necessary in a variety of general and plastic surgical procedures. Much like an absorbable stitch, DuraSorbTM Monofilament Mesh is designed to integrate into the patient’s tissue – providing strong support during the critical initial phases of healing – and then slowly dissolve, leaving the patient free from foreign material within one year. The device brings cutting-edge polymer science and evidence-based engineering to bear on a material that has been safely used in other surgical applications for decades. DuraSorbTM will be released in select geographies in early 2019.

“The idea of a mesh that is there when you need it and gone when you don’t is appealing, for much the same reason that absorbable sutures have become a key part of a surgeon’s armamentarium – tissue support from a foreign material is crucial during healing, but at some point thereafter may become a liability,” says Dr. John Kim, inventor of the device and Professor of Plastic Surgery at Northwestern University. “This technology was developed in direct response to unmet clinical needs in our field.”

Complications following mesh placements can range from long-term pain to non-healing wounds. Historically there has been a dichotomy between permanent synthetic meshes and biologic meshes. Permanent synthetics provide favorable long-term support in hernia surgery and abdominal wall reconstruction. However, they are known to expose patients to long-term risk of pain, non-healing wounds and complications during later operations. Biologic meshes – derived from human or animal cadavers – promise long-term biocompatibility once they integrate into the patient’s tissue, but carry excessively high cost, risk of adverse inflammatory reactions and mixed clinical results.

“Having known people who have gone through the pain of multiple mesh-related operations, I found it gratifying to collaborate closely with opinion-leading surgeons to make DuraSorbTM a reality,” says Alexei Mlodinow, CEO of SIA. “Their guidance went into every key decision during product development, and will now steer our clinical trial strategy as we replicate our robust preclinical data in a real-world setting.”

About Surgical Innovation Associates (SIA)

SIA is committed to bringing better outcomes to patients and lowering systemic costs through “for surgeon, by surgeon” innovation in reconstructive and cosmetic surgery. Founded in Chicago in 2016 by affiliates of Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and Kellogg School of Management SIA has taken DuraSorb™ from the pages of a patent into the operating room, and now has multiple devices in development to improve post-cancer breast reconstruction, minimally-invasive facelift, and other techniques. Learn more at SIA.health.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:22aSTANDARD CHARTERED : CBN Debits 4 Banks N5.9Bn for Aiding MTN Repatriate $8.134 Bn
AQ
04:21aACCESS BANK : Accelerate TV, Herbert Wigwe Host AMVCA Winner, Michael Akinrogunde
AQ
04:21aMTN : Our Story on CBN’s Letter on CCIs and AGF’s $2Bn Tax Compliance Demand
AQ
04:20aFANS GUIDE : How to watch Boise State-UConn in person and on TV
AQ
04:17aPROCURRI : Request For Trading Halt
PU
04:12aPPK : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Robin Levison
PU
04:11aNORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE : ship leaving Miami rescues four stranded Cuban nationals off Florida coast
AQ
04:07aWAL MART STORES : Lehigh Valley Walmart workers get $300,000 in bonuses
AQ
04:07aSHISEIDO : Joins “Japonismes 2018” as an Official Supporter
PU
03:47aAINSWORTH GAME TECHNOLOGY : ASX Release re S&P DJI Announces September 2018 Quaterly Rebalance
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CBS CORPORATION : CBS NEGOTIATING MOONVES' EXIT AND VIACOM MERGER STANDSTILL: sources
2NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC CORP : NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC : Ford recalls two million trucks over seat belt fire..
3BROADCOM INC : Broadcom sees fourth quarter boost from data center demand, iPhone launch
4NEVRO CORP : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Nevro Corporation Investors
5GROUPE BMTC INC : BMTC GROUP INC. : announces financial results for its quarter ended July 31st, 2018

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.