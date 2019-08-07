Surplus for Swedish central government in July 2019
08/07/2019 | 03:30am EDT
Swedish central government payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 28.2 billion in July. The Debt Office's forecast was a surplus of SEK 34.6 billion. The surplus in July is largely due to the Riksbank, as planned, repaying loans in foreign currency corresponding to SEK 22.8 billion to the Debt Office.
The primary balance was SEK 6.7 billion lower than calculated. The main explanation is that tax income were approximately SEK 6 billion lower than forecast, mainly due to higher payments from the tax account than expected.
The Debt Office’s net lending to government agencies etc. was SEK 1.1 billion lower than calculated.
Interest payments on central government debt were SEK 0.8 billion higher than calculated.
For the twelve-month period up to the end of July 2019, central government payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 98.7 billion.
Central government debt amounted to SEK 1 074 billion at the end of July.
The outcome for August 2019 will be published on 6 September at 9.30 a.m.