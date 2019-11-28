Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Surround Sound, Soundbar, and AV Receiver Home Theater Black Friday 2019: Sonos, Bose, Klipsch Deals Listed by Deal Answers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 07:42pm EST

Black Friday is usually the best day to upgrade home theater systems, especially after purchasing a new TV. Numerous discounts have been released by leading brands including Bose and Klipsch for AV receivers, surround sound systems, and soundbars. The best deals are listed by Deal Answers below:

Soundbar Black Friday Deals

Speaker Black Friday Deals

AV Receiver Black Friday Deals

Setting up a surround sound speaker system often involves purchasing an AV receiver. It is possible to setup a home theater system without an AV receiver but this highly depends on the compatibility between parts. Some surround sound systems support Bluetooth connections so they can be controlled through smartphones. Clicking on links may earn Deal Answers a commission.

Soundbars are often a more affordable way to setup a home theater sound system than alternatives. They are usually installed underneath the TV and some can be paired with other speakers to create surround sound.

Subwoofers are another factor people consider when thinking about their TV sound. Many AV receivers allow people to connect subwoofers. Additionally, wireless subwoofers exist that can be paired with certain models of soundbars.

Prices and availabilities fluctuate during Black Friday week. It’s a good idea to shop around and compare offers. Some home theater setups are likely to be on sale for Cyber Monday, though it’s not known which ones.

About Deal Answers: Deal Answers researches and finds discounts for sales events like Black Friday. Deal Answers may earn commission from clicks as an Amazon Associate and member of other programs.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:01pMEDMIRA : Reports 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year End Financial Results
AQ
08:01pDYSON HAIR DRYER & AIRWRAP BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY DEALS (2019) : Top Dyson Supersonic, Airwrap & Vacuum Sales Compared by The Consumer Post
BU
08:00pTRICHOME FINANCIAL : Reports Q3 2019 Financial Results and Provides Outlook
AQ
07:59pVitamix Blender Black Friday 2019 Deals (A3500, A2300, 7500, 750, 5200) Listed by Deal Answers
BU
07:58pCHINA UPTOWN : Exchange notice - resumption of trading
PU
07:58pQEM : Migrants' total income exceeds $112 billion in 2016-17 (Media Release)
PU
07:58pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Supplemental Offering Circular
PU
07:51pBEST ULTA BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY DEALS 2019 : Ulta Makeup, Skin Care & Fragrance Product Sales Reviewed by Retail Fuse
BU
07:48pOI S A : Notice to the Market – Material Equity Interest (67 Kb)
PU
07:43pKAROON ENERGY : Chairman's Address
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED : ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS::Acquisition of Via Paracelso 22-24-26, Agrate, ..
2HARBIN ELECTRIC COMPANY LIMITED : HARBIN ELECTRIC : ANNOUNCEMENT ENTERING INTO THE EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENTS ..
3PETRO RIO S.A. : MATERIAL FACT: Acquisition of 30% Interest in Frade
4NINJA FOODI BLACK FRIDAY & CYBER MONDAY 2019 DEALS: Best Ninja Air Fryer, Blender & Food Processor Deals Ra..
5ARROW EXPLORATION : Franchisor compliance manual

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group