Surround Sound, Soundbar, and AV Receiver Home Theater Black Friday 2019: Sonos, Bose, Klipsch Deals Listed by Deal Answers

Black Friday is usually the best day to upgrade home theater systems, especially after purchasing a new TV. Numerous discounts have been released by leading brands including Bose and Klipsch for AV receivers, surround sound systems, and soundbars. The best deals are listed by Deal Answers below:

Soundbar Black Friday Deals

Speaker Black Friday Deals

AV Receiver Black Friday Deals

Setting up a surround sound speaker system often involves purchasing an AV receiver. It is possible to setup a home theater system without an AV receiver but this highly depends on the compatibility between parts. Some surround sound systems support Bluetooth connections so they can be controlled through smartphones. Clicking on links may earn Deal Answers a commission.

Soundbars are often a more affordable way to setup a home theater sound system than alternatives. They are usually installed underneath the TV and some can be paired with other speakers to create surround sound.

Subwoofers are another factor people consider when thinking about their TV sound. Many AV receivers allow people to connect subwoofers. Additionally, wireless subwoofers exist that can be paired with certain models of soundbars.

Prices and availabilities fluctuate during Black Friday week. It’s a good idea to shop around and compare offers. Some home theater setups are likely to be on sale for Cyber Monday, though it’s not known which ones.

