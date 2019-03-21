Survey: CFOs Seen to Drive Digital Change

CFOs are shifting their priorities from cutting costs to rapidly
investing in technology and data, according to Grant Thornton LLP’s 2019
CFO Survey, conducted in partnership with CFO Research.
The survey, “All
systems go: CFOs lead the way to a digital world,” found that
significant percentages of senior financial executives currently
implement technologies such as advanced analytics (38 percent) and
machine learning (30 percent), while many plan to dedicate additional
resources to frontier technologies within two years, including:
-
Artificial intelligence, or AI (41 percent);
-
Drones and robots (30 percent);
-
Blockchain (40 percent); and
-
Robotic process automation, or RPA (41 percent).
In addition, financial leaders plan to speed up their efforts to
implement several popular technologies within the next two years,
including optical character recognition (45 percent) and broader
distributed ledger technology (44 percent).
Further, year-over-year comparisons show that CFOs are seeing dramatic
changes in technology adoption at their companies:
-
Forty-two percent reported their finance functions regularly make use
of advanced and automation technologies in corporate development and
strategic planning, compared to 18 percent in Grant Thornton’s 2018
CFO Survey;
-
Forty percent reported their finance function already implements
advanced technologies and automation technologies in risk management,
compared to 20 percent in 2018;
-
Thirty percent use machine learning, compared to 8 percent in 2018; and
-
Twenty-five percent use AI, compared to 7 percent in 2018.
“Financial leaders must embrace and adapt to new technologies to ensure
their organizations operate efficiently,” said Srikant Sastry, national
managing principal of Advisory Services at Grant Thornton. “The speed
with which CFOs are investing in IT shows a clear vision of the digital
transformation they want to see at their companies. But, advanced
technologies like AI, RPA, drones, and robotics require CFOs to focus on
specific use cases, workforce preparation, and measurements for these
technologies to facilitate and maximize a timely return on investment.”
CFO role continues to evolve
CFOs reported that they are well-positioned to collaborate with IT and
ensure that digital investments fit into their organization’s innovation
strategies: Nearly 91 percent of respondents agree or strongly agree it
is the CFO’s job to ensure their companies fully realize the benefits of
technology investments. That said, almost the exact same amount of
respondents (92 percent) believe the finance function of the future must
do a better job of leveraging both technology and people.
According to the survey, CFOs see themselves as part of a
cross-functional, collaborative team. Of the nearly 400 financial
leaders surveyed, 95 percent of respondents said their company’s CFO is
a key stakeholder of enterprise transformation planning; while 94
percent reported their company’s CFO actively supports an innovation
culture; and 90 percent agreed the company’s CFO actively shares
insights about how to run a lean, efficient function with their peers in
business units.
Challenges ahead: Skill and collaboration
As CFOs speed toward transformative technology, 60 percent believed the
finance function must provide advanced analytical support. The most
important skill sets senior financial executives want to develop in the
finance function are:
-
Data analytics (55 percent),
-
Business strategy (40 percent),
-
Operations management (35 percent), and
-
Technology acquisition (33 percent).
Moreover, the survey showed that financial leaders want to recruit and
retain employees who possess traditional financial expertise, while also
showing an eagerness to learn new technologies and process design.
“Over the next two years, talent and skills will be one of the top three
challenges the IT function faces as it seeks enterprise growth, along
with system complexity and business integration,” says Chris Stephenson,
Business Consulting principal at Grant Thornton. “As the finance
function of the future takes shape, it will demand new skill sets.
Leaders will need to move full speed ahead to invest in the right
technology and people to transform their businesses and, ultimately,
guide strategic decision making across their organizations.”
Stephenson concludes that this transformation will not end with
recruiting and developing employees to have the right set of skills – or
merely implementing the latest technologies. “Working more closely with
the IT organization can help the CFO rethink end-to-end finance
processes. CFOs and CIOs must closely collaborate on digital
transformation to remain competitive,” he says.
