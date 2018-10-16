Survey Data Reveals the Need for Improved Communication Between Patients and Healthcare Providers About Bacterial Vaginosis (BV), the Most Common Gynecologic Infection in the U.S.

According to an online survey, although healthcare providers (HCPs)
report sharing crucial information on bacterial vaginosis (BV) with
patients, the associated risks of the condition remain a mystery to many
women, indicating a significant disconnect.1 With BV known to
be the most prevalent gynecologic infection in the U.S., affecting 21
million women each year, 2 it’s clear that further education
is needed to bridge this gap in communication and help women to obtain
diagnosis and treatment initiation sooner.
Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., the U.S. wholly owned subsidiary of Lupin
Limited, dedicated to delivering high-quality medications trusted by
healthcare providers and women across many treatment areas, has
partnered with the American Sexual Health Association (ASHA) and the
National Association of Nurse Practitioners in Women's Health (NPWH) to
conduct a two-pronged national online survey among women who have been
diagnosed with BV and HCPs who treat women with the condition. Survey
findings were presented at the 21st Annual NPWH Premier
Women’s Healthcare Conference in San Antonio, TX, from October 10-13,
2018.
“The incidence of BV is staggering – we know that one in three women
will get BV at some point in her life, yet the condition often goes
undiagnosed,” says Brooke Faught, nurse practitioner and clinical
director of the Women's Institute for Sexual Health (WISH) in Nashville,
TN. “As providers, we believe that we’re sharing vital information about
BV with our patients, yet these survey findings demonstrate the need to
ensure that patients not only understand the symptoms, but the
significant risks associated with this most common gynecologic
infection.”
If left untreated, BV can increase the risk of contracting sexually
transmitted diseases, including chlamydia, gonorrhea, herpes,
trichomoniasis and HIV. Untreated BV can also increase the risk of
pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), which may affect fertility; it also
can lead to pre-term birth and low birth weight.3 Yet less
than half of women with BV (43 percent) report that they are aware that
untreated BV can cause an increased risk of STDs, and even fewer (38
percent) are aware that it can lead to an increased risk of early labor
or birth.1 The impact is notable – three quarters (76
percent) would have seen their HCP sooner if they were aware of the
risks associated with untreated BV.1
“Despite the fact that BV is the most common gynecologic infection, it
often goes undiagnosed, so women don’t get the necessary treatment. Due
to the risk factors associated with untreated BV, immediate diagnosis
and treatment is of high importance,” says Nick Hart, President,
Specialty, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. “By presenting the survey data,
we hope to shine a light on the gap between what HCPs believe they’re
sharing with patients and the information that patients are actually
taking away. If we can close that gap by encouraging a more productive
dialogue, we can help shorten the path to diagnosis and treatment.”
While most patients (63 percent) say their HCP discussed general
information about BV, far fewer (34 percent) say they discussed the
risks associated with BV if left untreated.
The issues uncovered by the survey don’t end with patient-HCP
communication; the survey also identified the issue of treatment
adherence with some patients. While most patients report using their
treatment as prescribed (90 percent for those who used an oral
antibiotic; 87 percent for those who used vaginal cream), nearly three
in 10 (29 percent) who have used prescription BV treatments feel the
currently available therapies for BV are very difficult to complete.
However, the vast majority of women with BV (91 percent) would be open
to trying new treatment options for BV.1
“The results demonstrate the need for clearer and more open dialogue
between HCPs and patients to not only facilitate prompt treatment, but
also to encourage treatment compliance,” concludes Faught.
“Additionally, HCPs must stay informed about less cumbersome treatment
options that may help patients adhere.”
For more information, visit www.KeepHerAwesome.com,
a resource that provides women and healthcare professionals with
information on BV, downloadable fact sheets, discussion guides, and
additional patient and practice resources.
About the Survey
The patient survey was conducted online by Harris Poll on behalf of
Symbiomix Therapeutics, LLC, a Lupin Company, and the American Sexual
Health Association (ASHA) within the United States between September 14
and 29, 2017 among 304 U.S. women aged 18 to 49 who have been diagnosed
by a healthcare professional with bacterial vaginosis (BV) within the
past 2 years (“women with bacterial vaginosis”). Figures for age,
income, race/ethnicity, region, education, and size of household were
weighted where necessary to bring them into line with their actual
proportions in the population.
The healthcare professional survey was conducted online by Harris Poll
on behalf of Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc., and the National Association of
Nurse Practitioners in Women's Health (NPWH) within the United States
between March 1-15, 2018 among 150 OB/GYNs and 151 nurse practitioners
board certified in women’s health (NPs) or OB/GYN physician assistants
(PAs) who see an average of 20 or more women with BV in a month. OB/GYN
results were weighted for gender by years in practice and region and
NP/PA results were weighted for age by sex, income, race/ethnicity,
region, education and occupation where necessary to bring them into line
with their actual proportions in the population.
About the American Sexual Health Association
The American Sexual Health Association (ASHA) is a not-for-profit
organization founded in 1914 to improve the health of individuals,
families, and communities, with a focus on educating about and
preventing sexually transmitted diseases. ASHA’s educational web sites
include: www.ashasexualhealth.org,
www.iwannaknow.org
(teen site), and www.quierosaber.org
(Spanish language site).
About National Association of Nurse Practitioners in Women's Health
(NPWH)
The National Association of Nurse Practitioners in Women's Health's
mission is to ensure the provision of quality primary and specialty
health care to women of all ages by women's health nurse practitioners
and other women's health-focused advance practice registered nurses.
NPWH seeks to increase women's wellness and health outcomes, decrease
health disparities affecting women, enhance women's access to and
knowledge of health resources, and protect and promote women's rights to
make choices regarding their health within the context of their personal
beliefs. NPWH serves advanced practice registered nurses by providing
education and resources to increase clinical competencies, advocating
for health care policies that support women and APRNs, collaborating
with interprofessional strategic partners, and fostering evidence-based
practice in women's health through research. More information is
available at www.npwh.org.
About Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is the U.S. wholly owned subsidiary of Lupin
Limited, and is the 4th largest pharmaceutical company in the
U.S. based on prescriptions filled. Together, all Lupin-owned entities
combine to make up the 7th largest pharmaceutical company in
the world in total sales. Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is dedicated to
delivering high-quality medications trusted by healthcare professionals
and women across many treatment areas. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s
branded pharmaceuticals division, headquartered in Baltimore, MD, is the
provider of numerous products designed to help prevent and manage
women’s health conditions with serious health consequences.
© 2018 Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All rights reserved.
REFERENCES
1. Data on file. National online patient survey – Bacterial vaginosis,
conducted by Harris Poll. Baltimore, MD: Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
October 2017.
2. Koumans EH, Sternberg M, Bruce C, et al. The
prevalence of bacterial vaginosis in the United States, 2001-2004;
associations with symptoms, sexual behaviors, and reproductive health. Sex
Transm Dis. 2007;34(11):864-869.
3. Centers for Disease Control
(CDC). (2017). Bacterial Vaginosis – CDC Fact Sheet. Retrieved from https://www.cdc.gov/std/bv/stdfact-bacterial-vaginosis.htm.
Accessed September 27, 2018.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181015005904/en/