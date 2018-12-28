Survey: Pasadena is California's priciest New Year's Eve destination

Pasadena is the priciest destination in California for New Year’s Eve based on lodging costs, according to a survey conducted by LosAngelesHotels.org.

The survey compared 30 popular destinations in the state based on their respective rates for the most affordable double guestroom for Dec. 31. The survey only looked at room rates at centrally-located hotels or inns rated at least 3 stars.

In Pasadena, New Year’s Eve revelers will spend at the very least $321 for a guestroom. The Rose Bowl, which takes place New Year’s Day at 5 p.m., pitting the Ohio State Buckeyes against the Washington Huskies, certainly contributes significantly to high room rates.

Coming in second and third place are South Lake Tahoe ($304) and Mammoth Lakes ($299), two resort towns popular for skiing in the Sierra Nevada mountains. Of all 30 destinations, South Lake Tahoe’s rates increase the most for New Year’s Eve stays, up 200 percent over average January rates.

Among the more populous cities in California, Los Angeles ranks fifth most expensive, at a starting room rate of $287 per night, while in San Diego the least expensive rooms start at $224.

San Jose and San Francisco rank among the more affordable destinations, with room rates starting at $139 and $159 respectively.

The following table shows the 10 most expensive destinations in California for New Year's Eve 2018. The rates shown alongside each city reflect the price for the cheapest available double guestroom on Dec. 31, 2018. Please note the survey only considered centrally-located hotels rated at least 3 stars.

1. Pasadena $321 2. South Lake Tahoe $304 3. Mammoth Lakes $299 4. Coronado $297 5. Los Angeles $287 6. Carlsbad $276 7. Palm Springs $269 8. Santa Barbara $251 9. Newport Beach $235 10. Santa Monica $229

For the full results of the survey, visit https://www.losangeleshotels.org/press/nyeve18.html

