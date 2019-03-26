Survey Reveals Gigabit LTE and 5G Set to Rival Wireline for Fixed Access

Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless
network edge solutions, today announced the findings of a new survey
conducted with IDG on the state of wireless within the enterprise
wide-area network (WAN). The results indicate that advanced LTE and
emerging 5G services are set to rival traditional wireline as the fixed
WAN access of choice over the next three years.
The “2019 State of the WAN Report,” sponsored by Cradlepoint and
conducted by IDG, surveyed 505 mid-size and larger enterprises with 500
to 10,000 employees to determine the changing role of LTE—and
anticipated impact of 5G—in the enterprise as organizations adjust their
WAN strategies to deal with the implications of cloud, mobile and
Internet of Things (IoT).
The research revealed that nearly two thirds (62 percent) of the
respondents plan to increase LTE usage within their WAN in the next
three years. The shift to wireless is accelerating as well with an
overwhelming majority (90 percent) of respondents citing that Gigabit
LTE is likely to affect their WAN roadmap while one-third already
anticipate that 5G will have the same effect.
The study also highlights that enterprises are using their WANs to
connect more people, places and things. On average, enterprises connect
2.7 different type of endpoints, including branch locations (77
percent), IoT devices (68 percent), fleet vehicles (51 percent) and
pop-up networks (50 percent). Nearly a quarter of respondents (22
percent) are connecting all of these different endpoints.
“This research with IDG underscores what we are hearing from our
customers—the volume, variety and velocity of demand on WAN connections
is driving faster wireless adoption,” said Todd Krautkremer, CMO at
Cradlepoint. “The study also highlights that enterprise organizations
are looking to get on a ‘Pathway to 5G’ starting with the Gigabit LTE
services available today.”
Get on the Pathway to 5G Today with Gigabit LTE
Gigabit LTE is the fastest commercial wireless service available and is
the first step on the path to 5G. In fact, it leverages several
foundational 5G technologies, like 4X4 MIMO and the ability to aggregate
individual bands of spectrum into wider bands capable of gigabit-class
speeds, referred to formerly as Carrier Aggregation. Gigabit LTE is
available today from major wireless carriers in the U.S. and around the
world but requires a compatible wireless edge router with Gigabit LTE
capabilities.
Great Expectations for 5G
Many of the organizations surveyed cited growing optimism over the
arrival of 5G, which promises fiber-like speeds, lower latencies and
flat-rate pricing that eliminates the fear of overages. Nearly 25
percent said they are familiar with 5G or are actively working toward
the technology. One-third of the respondents believe it’s very likely
that 5G will impact their business or technology road map in the next
one to three years.
First-to-Market with Gigabit LTE Support
Cradlepoint is currently the only solution provider today with both
commercially available Gigabit LTE support and a defined ‘Pathway to
5G’. Cradlepoint’s Gigabit-Class LTE wireless edge routers for branch,
mobile and IoT use cases are powered by its NetCloud service, which
provides cloud management, provisioning and analytics,
wireless-optimized SD-WAN, and unified edge security.
For more information on the 2019 State of the WAN survey, visit: https://cradlepoint.com/white-paper/state-wan
