Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Survey Reveals Sales Leadership Actions and Priorities to Market Disruption

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 12:59pm EDT

The Alexander Group, Inc., leading revenue growth consultancy to global 2000 companies, announces the findings from its latest 2020 Sales Leadership Flash Survey. With significant economic and workforce impacts for sales management practices and operations, 158 respondents shared how they are responding to the current market conditions and what actions they plan to take next.

Sales leaders are continuing to protect their sales organizations as much as possible, but are beginning to take action for the organization’s future. The updated flash survey ran from April 7-9, 2020 with respondents from varied industries and locations―with healthcare and US/Canada leading the group.

Gary Tubridy, senior vice president of the Alexander Group, noted, “We want to continue learning what actions revenue leaders are taking or considering. As this disruption continues, the sales organizations must pivot and design an action plan. Sales leaders are trying to ‘prep for acceleration upon recovery:’”

  • While the percentage of respondents expecting the pandemic to negatively impact revenue is similar to March at 96%, more companies anticipate the impact will be significant (37% versus 23% in March).
  • Social distancing selling will continue. While face-to-face selling is still “on hold,” the majority of organizations expect some return of normalcy by the end of the summer.
  • Video conferencing and other support tools are increasing engagement both externally and internally.
  • 94% of respondents have now adjusted their event and trade show plans through the summer, but there is still optimism about events in the second-half of the year.
  • More organizations are making headcount changes, but the majority continue to wait.

“A lot of uncertainty across the value chain makes it very difficult for long-term planning, as everyone is focused on securing the short-term,” commented one survey participant. “Incremental leadership visibility is crucial at this time as is continual reinforcement/practicing of learned sales skills,” responded another.

Alexander Group’s Sales Leadership Flash Survey will continue in the coming weeks to gauge if and how decisions are changing over time amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alexander Group is also providing complimentary briefings on the survey results and insights on revenue leadership during times of significant market disruption. Contact us for more information.

About Alexander Group

The Alexander Group provides revenue growth consulting services to the world’s leading sales, marketing and service organizations. Founded in 1985, Alexander Group combines deep experience, proven methodologies and data-driven insights to help revenue leaders anticipate change, align their go-to-customer resources with company goals and make better informed decisions with one goal in mind—to grow revenue. The Alexander Group has offices in Atlanta, Chicago, London, New York, San Francisco, São Paulo, Scottsdale and Vero Beach.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:11pBOEING : customers cancel 150 Max jet orders amid coronavirus crisis
AQ
01:11pANDRITZ : Submits Request for Squeeze out of Schuler
DJ
01:09pWORLD HEALTH ENERGY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
01:09pC2M beta Joins the Global Accelerator Network
BU
01:08pSpirit expects quarterly loss as coronavirus hits plane output
RE
01:08pAMERICAN SOFTWARE : Logility Honored with Four Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2020 Provider Pros to Know Winners | Logility Press Release
AQ
01:07pMANA RBM Expands Remote Trial Management With TransPerfect's Trial Interactive E-Clinical Platform
BU
01:06pU.S. funds that beat market plunge seek recession-proof stocks
RE
01:06pWINMARK CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
01:06pGUESS' : Give. Protect. Inspire. GUESS?, Inc. and The GUESS Foundation - #InThisTogether COVID-19 Relief Efforts
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : shares plummet as survival hinges on creditors
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. AIRLINES NEARING ACCEPTANCE OF PAYROLL AID PLAN: sources
3XIAOMI CORPORATION : APPLE SHIPPED 2.5 MILLION IPHONES IN CHINA IN MARCH FOLLOWING VIRUS SLUMP: government dat..
4Dean Foods Announces Termination of Agreement in Principle with Industrial Realty Group, LLC for the Sale o..
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Tobacco giant BAT slides on report of U.S. criminal ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group