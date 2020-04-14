Survey Reveals Sales Leadership Actions and Priorities to Market Disruption

The Alexander Group, Inc., leading revenue growth consultancy to global 2000 companies, announces the findings from its latest 2020 Sales Leadership Flash Survey. With significant economic and workforce impacts for sales management practices and operations, 158 respondents shared how they are responding to the current market conditions and what actions they plan to take next.

Sales leaders are continuing to protect their sales organizations as much as possible, but are beginning to take action for the organization’s future. The updated flash survey ran from April 7-9, 2020 with respondents from varied industries and locations―with healthcare and US/Canada leading the group.

Gary Tubridy, senior vice president of the Alexander Group, noted, “We want to continue learning what actions revenue leaders are taking or considering. As this disruption continues, the sales organizations must pivot and design an action plan. Sales leaders are trying to ‘prep for acceleration upon recovery:’”

While the percentage of respondents expecting the pandemic to negatively impact revenue is similar to March at 96%, more companies anticipate the impact will be significant (37% versus 23% in March).

Social distancing selling will continue. While face-to-face selling is still “on hold,” the majority of organizations expect some return of normalcy by the end of the summer.

Video conferencing and other support tools are increasing engagement both externally and internally.

94% of respondents have now adjusted their event and trade show plans through the summer, but there is still optimism about events in the second-half of the year.

More organizations are making headcount changes, but the majority continue to wait.

“A lot of uncertainty across the value chain makes it very difficult for long-term planning, as everyone is focused on securing the short-term,” commented one survey participant. “Incremental leadership visibility is crucial at this time as is continual reinforcement/practicing of learned sales skills,” responded another.

Alexander Group’s Sales Leadership Flash Survey will continue in the coming weeks to gauge if and how decisions are changing over time amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alexander Group is also providing complimentary briefings on the survey results and insights on revenue leadership during times of significant market disruption. Contact us for more information.

