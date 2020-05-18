Log in
Survey: Uncertainty Weighs Heavily on FP&A 05/18/2020

05/18/2020 | 06:11pm BST

  • Information uncertainty: 75%
  • Collections and contracts: 68%
  • Lack of new customers/business development: 68%
  • Diminishing demand from existing customers: 67%
  • Logistics/vendor challenges: 58%
  • Liquidity/access to capital: 51%
  • Financial markets (FX, interest rates): 50%
  • Labor availability: 40%
  • Materials and good storage: 49%

Respondents that expect information uncertainty to have the biggest impact commented on the difficulty and receiving accurate, reliable and timely information. They also question how government/regulatory decisions might impact their business and how recovery/return to work models will look across the country.

FP&A practitioners are also concerned that they will see an uptick in contracts not being met and collections being an issue. Additionally, they cited a lack of new customers/business development as a key concern have found that they have become more dependent of fewer customers.

FP&A professionals report that businesses are moving through three phases of adaptation to the COVID-19 world. First was the immediate crisis response, followed by the transition to new modes of working, and lastly, settling into an operating rhythm for the 'foreseeable future.' Our previous article in this series reported that 64% of companies are trying to invest and grow or reposition themselves. Managing information uncertainty is critical to taking next steps and ultimately returning to growth.

Read the rest of the survey results here.

Disclaimer

Association for Financial Professionals Inc. published this content on 18 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2020 17:10:02 UTC
