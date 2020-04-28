Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Survey: What a New Start on Australian Roads After Corona Looks Like – Traffic Index by Kapsch

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 04:51pm EDT

It’s highly likely that traffic jams on Australian roads will return quickly after the Corona crisis, and 67% of Australians are concerned about the negative environmental impact this might have. Faced with renewed traffic jams, nearly as many people are prepared to use a navigation app to choose their route. Surprisingly then, when selecting a route, environmental considerations are not a priority for the majority of drivers. Instead, almost two thirds of respondents want a route that guarantees the shortest travel time. These are some of the key findings of the "Kapsch TrafficCom Index" where 1,000 people have been surveyed by a market research institute in Australia.

The intelligent use of navigation devices offers opportunities to reduce road congestion and traffic jams. This technology could also help to achieve other desirable goals; for example, traffic planners could also factor in environmental impacts such as CO2 emissions in their route recommendations. The survey findings show that this would require a change in overall thinking though. At present, the majority of drivers in Australia consider the shortest travel time (64%), the most reliable travel time (60%) or the shortest distance (57%) to be “important” or “very important” when selecting a route. Only a minority - about a third of all respondents - consider routes with the lowest impact on the environment to be “important” or “very important”.

"Smart navigation networks are a key technology for fundamentally reducing traffic jams and pollution on roads," says Soren Tellegen, Executive Vice President Asia-Pacific at Kapsch TrafficCom. "The desire of drivers to use navigation tools to minimise travel times should be utilised by public planners. Our aim in Australia is to put the city in control by providing stakeholders with situational awareness of what is happening now and next in the network. Environmental protection is one of these important targets we can track and make decisions from an operational level, that will improve our everyday life."

In Melbourne for example, Kapsch TrafficCom has signed an MoU with the University of Melbourne. One such strategy in progress is the setup of a ‘Kapsch Intelligent Corridor’ to identify customer challenges and provide specific solutions.

Please find full press release here: https://www.kapsch.net/kapsch/media/press/ktc/ktc_200421_pr?lang=en-us


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:01pRITCHIE BROS AUCTIONEERS INCORPORATED : . Appoints Baron Concors as Chief Information Officer
PR
05:01pNEKTAR THERAPEUTICS : to Announce Financial Results for the First Quarter 2020 on Thursday, May 7, 2020, After Close of U.S.-Based Financial Markets
PR
05:01pAIR PRODUCTS : Announces Pricing of $3.8 Billion and 1.0 Billion Debt Offerings
PR
05:01pFRANKLY : Obtains Final Order Approving Plan of Arrangement and Announces Reliance on Temporary Regulatory Filing Relief
PR
05:01pATA Creativity Global Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2019
GL
05:01pUTStarcom Announces Resignation of Vice President of Finance
GL
05:01pPHOENIX NEW MEDIA : Filed 2019 Annual Report on Form 20-F
PR
05:01pPoly Centre Sydney Commences Construction
GL
05:01pSwm announces conference call to discuss first quarter 2020 results
GL
05:01pAmplify Energy Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : shares crash 26% after critical KPMG audit
2BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. : BANCO SANTANDER S A : Spain's Banco Santander Takes EUR1.6 Billion Coronavirus Hit
3DELIVERY HERO SE : DELIVERY HERO : sales leap during lockdowns
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : Lufthansa may seek creditor protection alongside Berlin rescue talks
5EVRY ASA : TIETOEVRY'S INTERIM REPORT 1/2020: Solid performance - integration on schedule

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group