Survey of ServiceNow Customers Shows Significant Practice of “Un-Siloing” Service Management Data and Processes

The Ability to Move Data and Process is Critical but is Often Left to Manual or One-off Approaches

Perspectium, the pioneer of service management integration as a service, today announced the results of a focused survey of ServiceNow customers to determine their needs and practices of “un-siloing” data and processes from their cloud-based ServiceNow applications to external storage, such as data lakes. In addition, the study examined the exchange of data and processes between their ServiceNow applications and third parties, such as service providers or customers.

Forty-five percent (45%) of those ServiceNow customers surveyed currently use data integration to replicate data between ServiceNow and their preferred storage. The most common reasons for moving this data out of ServiceNow were for analytics, archiving, machine learning or for federating company data. While most saw ServiceNow-provided analytics as adequate, many opted to use their preferred analytics tools and needed to merge this data with data from other tools across the organization.

Forty-eight percent (48%) of those surveyed exchange data or processes between their ServiceNow instance and a third party. Many of these used in-house developed bespoke integrations for this exchange, but data shows that such integrations are generally inadequate and expensive to maintain long-term. Shockingly, 39% of companies use email “integration” to exchange such details, and 26% manually re-key information into a portal provided by the third party. Others (22% of respondents) relied on phone calls to exchange details. The manual means of data and process exchange is time consuming, error-prone, expensive and often suffers from considerable time delays.

The study also shows that the on-going annual cost of maintaining a custom-built integration is nearly equal to the cost of creating it in the first place. Integrations need to be maintained to ensure their functionality as changes occur to either the ServiceNow instance or the application or infrastructure on the other end. In addition, changing requirements also create demands for integration maintenance work.

“As ServiceNow is being used increasingly to run not only the work of IT but also other service-oriented departments, such as HR, Legal, Facilities, Security Operations, and more, data siloed inside a ServiceNow instance is becoming extremely valuable for insights, continuous improvement and metrics,” said Craig McDonogh, vice president of corporate strategy. “Our study shows that a significant portion of ServiceNow customers are already ‘un-siloing’ data, but they are doing it manually or with one-off, custom-built approaches that are expensive and problematic to maintain.”

Organizations using ServiceNow quickly accumulate valuable data, and as the volume of that data increases, many find that ServiceNow analytics or reporting are insufficient or not flexible enough for their needs, particularly in the ability to integrate this data with data from other enterprise applications. Others want to use their external business intelligence or machine learning tools of choice or merge the data with information from other systems by replicating it to a data warehouse. Still others want to avoid performance degradation of ServiceNow applications when extracting large amounts of data. And some want to make data from ServiceNow more widely available to other groups within their company without putting the production instance at risk.

“Our unique approach of providing an effortless, fully-managed service for integrating ServiceNow data and processes with other valuable business systems is becoming increasingly relevant,” continued McDonogh. “Now organizations can ‘un-silo’ even huge volumes of ServiceNow data in real-time, without impacting the performance of the application or requiring difficult and expensive integration development and maintenance.”

