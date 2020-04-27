Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Survey on Daily and Periodical Press, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 05:23am EDT

HELLENIC REPUBLIC

HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY

Piraeus, 27 April 2020

PRESS RELEASE

SURVEY ON DAILY AND PERIODICAL PRESS: 2019

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the results of the Survey on Daily and Periodical Press for the year 2019. More specifically:

  • In 2019 compared with 2018, a decrease of 13.7% is recorded in the total sales of newspapers and a similar trend is observed in the sales of all types of newspapers. A significant decrease, in absolute values, is observed in the sales of political newspapers (11.3%) and in the sales of sports newspapers (18.2%). In 2018 compared with 2017, a decrease of 5.9% had been observed in the total sales of newspapers (Table 2, Graph 2).
  • In 2019 compared with 2018, a decrease of 3.2% is recorded in the total sales of magazines. More specifically, a decrease is observed in the sales of all types of magazines with the exception of children-comics and sports magazines which increased by 56.9% και 4.6%, respectively. The most significant decrease, in absolute values, is recorded in the sales of general interest magazines (19.4%). In 2018 compared with 2017, a decrease of 9.4% had been observed in the total sales of magazines (Table 3, Graph 3).

Graph 1. Sales of newspapers and magazines (in copies), 2014 - 2019

Thousands

120,000

Newspapers (in copies)

100,000

Magazines (in copies)

80,000

60,000

46,777

40,000

20,000

19,938

0

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Information on methodological issues:

Information for data provision:

Sectoral Statistics Division

Tel. +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310

Tourism and Cultural Statistics Section

e-mail: Data.dissem@statistics.gr

Head of the Section: Asimina Katri

Tel: +30 213 135 2168

Fax:+30 213 135 2947

e-mail: a.katri@statistics.gr

Table 1. Sales of newspapers and magazines, 2014 - 2019

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Newspapers (in copies)

95,404,106

85,222,397

71,641,595

57,614,541

54,208,108

46,776,501

Annual change (%)

-10.7

-15.9

-19.6

-5.9

-13.7

Magazines (in copies)

36,801,123

29,518,379

26,856,559

22,731,970

20,596,291

19,938,136

Annual change (%)

-19.8

-9.0

-15.4

-9.4

-3.2

Table 2. Sales of newspapers (in copies), by category, 2017 - 2019

Newspapers

2017

2018

2019

Change %

Change %

2018/2017

2019/2018

Total

57,614,541

54,208,108

46,776,501

-5.9

-13.7

Political newspapers (total)

40,334,928

38,849,575

34,448,439

-3.7

-11.3

Daily titles

23,548,309

24,009,734

22,039,764

2.0

-8.2

Morning titles

5,039,181

5,225,872

4,896,165

3.7

-6.3

Evening titles

18,509,128

18,783,862

17,143,599

1.5

-8.7

Weekly-monthly titles

16,786,619

14,839,841

12,408,675

-11.6

-16.4

Financial newspapers

1,081,976

1,150,168

764,197

6.3

-33.6

Sports newspapers (total)

14,698,748

12,932,808

10,584,748

-12.0

-18.2

Daily titles

9,622,671

8,858,927

6,948,570

-7.9

-21.6

Weekly titles

5,076,077

4,073,881

3,636,178

-19.7

-10.7

Other newspapers (total)

1,498,889

1,275,557

979,117

-14.9

-23.2

General interest

312,641

280,820

233,176

-10.2

-17.0

Religious

355,874

265,558

225,898

-25.4

-14.9

Other categories

830,374

729,179

520,043

-12.2

-28.7

Thousands

25,000

20,000

15,000

10,000

5,000

0

Graph 2. Sales of newspapers (in copies), by category, 2017 - 2019

22,040

2017

2018

2019

12,409

6,949

3,636

764

979

Daily political titles

Weekly- monthly political titles

Financial newspapers

Daily sports titles

Weekly sports titles

Other newspapers

2

Table 3. Sales of magazines (in copies), by category, 2017 - 2019

Magazines

2017

2018

2019

Change %

Change %

2018/2017

2019/2018

Total

22,731,970

20,596,291

19,938,136

-9.4

-3.2

Women's interest

1,615,842

1,549,666

1,255,228

-4.1

-19.0

General interest

3,822,555

3,127,753

2,519,793

-18.2

-19.4

Automotive

510,857

404,521

346,100

-20.8

-14.4

Children - Comics

1,191,509

1,981,185

3,107,704

66.3

56.9

ΤV

8,856,066

7,783,248

7,498,403

-12.1

-3.7

Sports

114,125

87,576

91,597

-23.3

4.6

Leisure-Entertainment

3,899,530

3,815,395

3,498,965

-2.2

-8.3

Military

146,684

102,953

85,740

-29.8

-16.7

Other magazines

2,574,802

1,743,994

1,534,606

-32.3

-12.0

Graph 3. Sales of magazines (in copies), by category, 2017 - 2019

Thousands

10,000

2017 2018 2019

8,000

7,498

6,000

4,000

3,108

3,499

2,520

2,000

1,712

1,255

346

0

Women's interest

General interest

Automotive

Children - Comics

ΤV

Leisure- Entertainment

All other categories of magazies

3

Survey on Daily and Periodical press

Legal framework

Reference period

Methodology

References

EXPLANATORY NOTES

The Survey on Daily and Periodical Press is conducted since 1979, collecting data from the Press Distribution Agencies concerning the monthly sales (in copies) of newspapers and magazines in Greece.

The survey is conducted by virtue of the Law 3832/2010, as amended and in force.

The survey results refer to 2019.

The survey is a census survey, conducted on a monthly basis on the basis of data collected from the Press Distribution Agencies pertaining to the number of sales (in copies) of newspapers and of magazines.

More information on the Survey on Daily and Periodical Press is available on the website of ELSTAT (www.statistics.gr)at: http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/SCI09/-

4

Disclaimer

EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 27 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 April 2020 09:22:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:56aAKZO NOBEL NV : HSBC maintains a Buy rating
MD
05:55aDÜRR : HSBC maintains a Buy rating
MD
05:55aHUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Announcement on Filing of Form 20-F
PR
05:54aNOVATEK : Renews Its Board of Directors; Approves 2019 Dividend
DJ
05:53aVINCI : Buy rating from HSBC
MD
05:53aFLEXIBLE INTERNATIONAL : 24Apr20NR_FSI AnnouncesFirst Quarter 2020 Revenue
AQ
05:52aUNILEVER NV : HSBC reaffirms its Neutral rating
MD
05:51aBP : revises $5.6 billion Alaska deal after oil price crash
RE
05:51aUNIPER : HSBC remains a Sell rating
MD
05:50aIBERDROLA SA : HSBC remains its Buy rating
MD
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Adidas misses forecasts with 93% profit plunge, warns on sales
2TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY LIMITE : Investors bet on testing, treatments for restart of U.S. economy
3ASHTEAD GROUP PLC : ASHTEAD : warns on profit, withdraws $500 million loan as lockdown dents rentals
4Airbus warns staff on jobs with its 'survival at stake'
5AMAZON.COM, INC. : THIS WEEK: Consumer confidence, Q1 GDP, Amazon earns

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group