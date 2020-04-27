|
Survey on Daily and Periodical Press, 2019
04/27/2020 | 05:23am EDT
HELLENIC REPUBLIC
HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
PRESS RELEASE
SURVEY ON DAILY AND PERIODICAL PRESS: 2019
The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) announces the results of the Survey on Daily and Periodical Press for the year 2019. More specifically:
-
In 2019 compared with 2018, a decrease of 13.7% is recorded in the total sales of newspapers and a similar trend is observed in the sales of all types of newspapers. A significant decrease, in absolute values, is observed in the sales of political newspapers (11.3%) and in the sales of sports newspapers (18.2%). In 2018 compared with 2017, a decrease of 5.9% had been observed in the total sales of newspapers (Table 2, Graph 2).
-
In 2019 compared with 2018, a decrease of 3.2% is recorded in the total sales of magazines. More specifically, a decrease is observed in the sales of all types of magazines with the exception of children-comics and sports magazines which increased by 56.9% και 4.6%, respectively. The most significant decrease, in absolute values, is recorded in the sales of general interest magazines (19.4%). In 2018 compared with 2017, a decrease of 9.4% had been observed in the total sales of magazines (Table 3, Graph 3).
Graph 1. Sales of newspapers and magazines (in copies), 2014 - 2019
|
Thousands
|
120,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Newspapers (in copies)
|
100,000
|
|
|
|
Magazines (in copies)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
80,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
60,000
|
|
|
|
|
46,777
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
40,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
19,938
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
Information on methodological issues:
|
Information for data provision:
|
Sectoral Statistics Division
|
Tel. +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310
|
Tourism and Cultural Statistics Section
|
e-mail: Data.dissem@statistics.gr
|
Head of the Section: Asimina Katri
|
|
Tel: +30 213 135 2168
|
|
Fax:+30 213 135 2947
|
|
e-mail: a.katri@statistics.gr
|
Table 1. Sales of newspapers and magazines, 2014 - 2019
|
|
2014
|
|
|
2015
|
|
2016
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Newspapers (in copies)
|
95,404,106
|
|
|
85,222,397
|
|
71,641,595
|
|
57,614,541
|
|
54,208,108
|
|
|
46,776,501
|
|
Annual change (%)
|
|
|
-10.7
|
-15.9
|
-19.6
|
-5.9
|
|
-13.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Magazines (in copies)
|
36,801,123
|
|
|
29,518,379
|
|
26,856,559
|
|
22,731,970
|
|
20,596,291
|
|
|
19,938,136
|
|
Annual change (%)
|
|
|
-19.8
|
-9.0
|
-15.4
|
-9.4
|
|
-3.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Table 2. Sales of newspapers (in copies), by category, 2017 - 2019
|
|
Newspapers
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
Change %
|
|
|
Change %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018/2017
|
|
|
2019/2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
57,614,541
|
|
54,208,108
|
|
46,776,501
|
|
-5.9
|
|
|
-13.7
|
|
|
Political newspapers (total)
|
40,334,928
|
38,849,575
|
34,448,439
|
-3.7
|
|
-11.3
|
|
|
Daily titles
|
|
23,548,309
|
|
24,009,734
|
|
22,039,764
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
-8.2
|
|
|
Morning titles
|
5,039,181
|
5,225,872
|
4,896,165
|
3.7
|
|
-6.3
|
|
|
Evening titles
|
|
18,509,128
|
|
18,783,862
|
|
17,143,599
|
|
1.5
|
|
|
-8.7
|
|
|
Weekly-monthly titles
|
16,786,619
|
14,839,841
|
12,408,675
|
-11.6
|
|
-16.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial newspapers
|
|
1,081,976
|
|
1,150,168
|
|
764,197
|
|
6.3
|
|
|
-33.6
|
|
|
Sports newspapers (total)
|
14,698,748
|
12,932,808
|
10,584,748
|
-12.0
|
|
-18.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Daily titles
|
|
9,622,671
|
|
8,858,927
|
|
6,948,570
|
|
-7.9
|
|
|
-21.6
|
|
|
Weekly titles
|
5,076,077
|
4,073,881
|
3,636,178
|
-19.7
|
|
-10.7
|
|
|
Other newspapers (total)
|
|
1,498,889
|
|
1,275,557
|
|
979,117
|
|
-14.9
|
|
|
-23.2
|
|
|
General interest
|
312,641
|
280,820
|
233,176
|
-10.2
|
|
-17.0
|
|
|
Religious
|
|
355,874
|
|
265,558
|
|
225,898
|
|
-25.4
|
|
|
-14.9
|
|
|
Other categories
|
830,374
|
729,179
|
520,043
|
-12.2
|
|
-28.7
|
25,000
20,000
15,000
10,000
5,000
0
Graph 2. Sales of newspapers (in copies), by category, 2017 - 2019
22,040
|
|
12,409
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6,949
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,636
|
|
|
|
764
|
|
979
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Daily political titles
|
Weekly- monthly political titles
|
Financial newspapers
|
Daily sports titles
|
Weekly sports titles
|
Other newspapers
Table 3. Sales of magazines (in copies), by category, 2017 - 2019
|
|
Magazines
|
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
Change %
|
|
|
Change %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2018/2017
|
|
|
2019/2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
22,731,970
|
|
20,596,291
|
|
19,938,136
|
|
-9.4
|
|
|
-3.2
|
|
|
Women's interest
|
1,615,842
|
1,549,666
|
1,255,228
|
-4.1
|
|
-19.0
|
|
|
General interest
|
|
3,822,555
|
|
3,127,753
|
|
2,519,793
|
|
-18.2
|
|
|
-19.4
|
|
|
Automotive
|
510,857
|
404,521
|
346,100
|
-20.8
|
|
-14.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Children - Comics
|
|
1,191,509
|
|
1,981,185
|
|
3,107,704
|
|
66.3
|
|
|
56.9
|
|
|
ΤV
|
8,856,066
|
7,783,248
|
7,498,403
|
-12.1
|
|
-3.7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sports
|
|
114,125
|
|
87,576
|
|
91,597
|
|
-23.3
|
|
|
4.6
|
|
|
Leisure-Entertainment
|
3,899,530
|
3,815,395
|
3,498,965
|
-2.2
|
|
-8.3
|
|
|
Military
|
|
146,684
|
|
102,953
|
|
85,740
|
|
-29.8
|
|
|
-16.7
|
|
|
Other magazines
|
2,574,802
|
1,743,994
|
1,534,606
|
-32.3
|
|
-12.0
|
Graph 3. Sales of magazines (in copies), by category, 2017 - 2019
10,000
2017 2018 2019
6,000
|
4,000
|
|
|
|
|
3,108
|
|
3,499
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,520
|
|
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1,712
|
1,255
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
346
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Women's interest
|
General interest
|
Automotive
|
Children - Comics
|
ΤV
|
Leisure- Entertainment
|
All other categories of magazies
|
|
Survey on Daily and Periodical press
Legal framework
Reference period
Methodology
References
EXPLANATORY NOTES
The Survey on Daily and Periodical Press is conducted since 1979, collecting data from the Press Distribution Agencies concerning the monthly sales (in copies) of newspapers and magazines in Greece.
The survey is conducted by virtue of the Law 3832/2010, as amended and in force.
The survey results refer to 2019.
The survey is a census survey, conducted on a monthly basis on the basis of data collected from the Press Distribution Agencies pertaining to the number of sales (in copies) of newspapers and of magazines.
More information on the Survey on Daily and Periodical Press is available on the website of ELSTAT (www.statistics.gr)at: http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/SCI09/-
4
|
|