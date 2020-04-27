Survey on Daily and Periodical Press, 2019

EXPLANATORY NOTES

The Survey on Daily and Periodical Press is conducted since 1979, collecting data from the Press Distribution Agencies concerning the monthly sales (in copies) of newspapers and magazines in Greece.

The survey is conducted by virtue of the Law 3832/2010, as amended and in force.

The survey results refer to 2019.

The survey is a census survey, conducted on a monthly basis on the basis of data collected from the Press Distribution Agencies pertaining to the number of sales (in copies) of newspapers and of magazines.

More information on the Survey on Daily and Periodical Press is available on the website of ELSTAT (www.statistics.gr)at: http://www.statistics.gr/en/statistics/-/publication/SCI09/-

