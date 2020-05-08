Survey on the Access to Finance Enterprises: Small businesses report challenging outlook for their access to external financing due to COVID

Press release

8 May 2020

Survey on the Access to Finance of Enterprises: Small businesses report challenging outlook for their access to external financing due to COVID-19

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) reporting rapid deterioration in economic environment in context of COVID-19

SME expectations about access to external finance deteriorating sharply, reflecting expected impact of coronavirus pandemic

Euro area small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) reported a decline in turnover (in net terms -2%, from 20% in the previous six months) in the latest European Central Bank (ECB) Survey on the Access to Finance of Enterprises (SAFE). This was the first such decline reported in the twice-yearly survey since early 2014. They also reported a sharp deterioration in profits (in net terms -15%, down from -1% in the previous survey), which was widespread across countries and sectors. The survey covered the period from October 2019 to March 2020.

Euro area SMEs continued to indicate the lack of availability of skilled labour as their main concern (24% of respondents, down from 28%), followed by the difficulty in finding customers (21%, down from 22%).

Regarding access to finance, the net percentage of SMEs reporting an improvement in the availability of bank loans remained positive, but declined to 5% (down from 10%). This was attributed to the willingness of banks to provide credit (11%, down from 14%). However, for the first time since September 2014, euro area SMEs perceived their own financial situations as a factor impeding their access to finance (-18%, down from 5%). In addition, the general economic outlook was reported to be having a strong negative impact (-30%, down from -13%), a net percentage not seen since March 2013.

