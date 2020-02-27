Survey on the Production and Sales of Manufacturing Products (PRODCOM), 2018

HELLENIC REPUBLIC HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY Piraeus, February 27, 2020 PRESS RELEASE PRODUCTION AND SALES OF MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS (PRODCOM) 2018 The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) is presenting the results of the Annual Survey on the Production and Sales of Manufactured Products (PRODCOM), pertaining to the production and value of sales in mining and quarrying (section B) and manufacturing (section C) of the Statistical Classification of Economic Activities in the European Community, NACE Rev. 2, for the year 2018. The Survey on the Production and Sales of Manufactured Products (PRODCOM) is an annual survey which has been conducted since 1993, in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No 3924/91 of the Council of 19 December 1991 on the establishment of a Community survey of industrial production. According to the results of the survey: The total value of sales of manufactured products, for 2018 amounted to 43,953.60 million euro, corresponding to 5,376 surveyed enterprises in sections B and C of NACE Rev.2. In 2017, the corresponding value of sold products amounted to 39,182.94 million euro, corresponding to 5,173 surveyed enterprises (1) in the same NACE Rev.2 sections (Table 1).

The total value of sales of manufactured products, corresponding to 4,859 common enterprises in the 2017 and 2018 surveys, amounted to 42,965.49 million euro for 2018 and 38,301.48 million euro for 2017, recording an increase of 12.2% (Table 2).

Table 1: Total value of sales of manufactured products, by division of economic activity, 2017 - 2018 Contribution to the total Number of Value of sales value of sales of Statistical Classification of Economic Activities enterprises (million euro) manufactured products (NACE Rev.2) (%) 2017 2018 2017 2018 2017 2018 Section Β: Mining and Quarrying 177 181 594.16 704.29 1.5 1.6 07 Mining of metal ores 5 13 110.74 129.93 0.3 0.3 08 Other mining and quarrying 172 169 483.41 574.36 1.2 1.3 Section C: Manufacturing 5,059 5,267 38,588.78 43,249.31 98.5 98.4 10 Manufacture of food products 1,464 1,650 8,629.00 9,087.17 22.0 20.7 11 Manufacture of beverages 146 158 1,444.32 1,477.96 3.7 3.4 12 Manufacture of tobacco products 5 5 429.97 422.55 1.1 1.0 13 Manufacture of textiles 172 172 415.63 421.79 1.1 1.0 14 Manufacture of wearing apparel 298 312 390.33 420.53 1.0 1.0 15 Manufacture of leather and related products 68 73 70.83 84.21 0.2 0.2 Manufacture of wood and of products of wood 16 and cork. except furniture. manufacture of 173 172 197.60 204.67 0.5 0.5 articles of straw and plaiting materials 17 Manufacture of paper and paper products 206 210 1,105.83 1,219.32 2.8 2.8 18 Printing and reproduction of recorded media 220 215 348.14 359.77 0.9 0.8 19 Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum 16 15 12,312.15 14,844.78 31.4 33.8 products 20 Manufacture of chemicals and chemical 285 291 2,311.40 2,469.41 5.9 5.6 products 21 Manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products 52 51 958.96 1,131.03 2.4 2.6 and pharmaceutical preparations 22 Manufacture of rubber and plastic products 370 365 1,544.03 1,586.17 3.9 3.6 23 Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral 400 383 1,216.88 1,283.83 3.1 2.9 products 24 Manufacture of basic metals 132 129 3,912.19 4,521.75 10.0 10.3 25 Manufacture of fabricated metal products. 556 544 1,202.42 1,370.62 3.1 3.1 except machinery and equipment 26 Manufacture of computer. electronic and 41 40 166.73 171.69 0.4 0.4 optical products 27 Manufacture of electrical equipment 200 197 750.89 837.51 1.9 1.9 28 Manufacture of machinery and equipment 277 280 454.77 473.51 1.2 1.1 n.e.c. 29 Manufacture of motor vehicles. trailers and 40 41 48.74 56.16 0.1 0.1 semi-trailers 30 Manufacture of other transport equipment 29 22 26.15 35.10 0.1 0.1 31 Manufacture of furniture 306 305 242.86 276.65 0.6 0.6 32 Other manufacturing 133 142 112.62 116.50 0.3 0.3 33 Repair and installation of machinery and 212 241 296.32 376.65 0.8 0.9 equipment Total 5,173 5,376 39,182.94 43,953.60 Notes: The total number of the enterprises does not occur as the sum of the number of enterprises per economic activity (division), as one enterprise may produce products under different divisions. Any difference in the contribution percentages and in the subtotals is due to rounding. 2

Table 2: Annual change of the total value of sales of manufactured products of the common enterprises surveyed in the years 2017- 2018 Value of sales Impact of the 2-digit rate (million euro) Annual rate Statistical Classification of Economic Activities of change of change (NACE Rev.2) on the total 2017 2018 (%) rate of change (%) Section Β: Mining and Quarrying 592.94 695.16 17.24 0.3 07 Mining of metal ores 110.74 128.37 15.91 0.0 08 Other mining and quarrying 482.20 566.80 17.54 0.2 Section C: Manufacturing 37,708.54 42,270.33 12.10 11.9 10 Manufacture of food products 8,554.38 8,817.94 3.08 0.7 11 Manufacture of beverages 1,439.09 1,466.29 1.89 0.1 12 Manufacture of tobacco products 429.97 422.55 -1.73 0.0 13 Manufacture of textiles 409.65 400.37 -2.26 0.0 14 Manufacture of wearing apparel 380.33 375.04 -1.39 0.0 15 Manufacture of leather and related products 70.68 69.18 -2.12 0.0 Manufacture of wood and of products of wood except 16 and cork. furniture. manufacture of articles of straw 195.19 193.37 -0.93 0.0 and plaiting materials 17 Manufacture of paper and paper products 1,091.13 1,159.36 6.25 0.2 18 Printing and reproduction of recorded media 345.13 346.97 0.53 0.0 19 Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products 12,312.15 14,844.78 20.57 6.6 20 Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products 2,121.79 2,302.36 8.51 0.5 21 Manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and 958.84 1,116.82 16.48 0.4 pharmaceutical preparations 22 Manufacture of rubber and plastic products 1,520.40 1,544.79 1.60 0.1 23 Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products 1,203.29 1,234.50 2.59 0.1 24 Manufacture of basic metals 3,467.18 4,471.45 28.97 2.6 25 Manufacture of fabricated metal products. except 1,163.73 1,332.03 14.46 0.4 machinery and equipment 26 Manufacture of computer. electronic and optical products 157.73 171.63 8.81 0.0 27 Manufacture of electrical equipment 748.96 814.49 8.75 0.2 28 Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c. 435.28 450.10 3.40 0.0 29 Manufacture of motor vehicles. trailers and semi-trailers 48.74 55.34 13.53 0.0 30 Manufacture of other transport equipment 25.03 27.73 10.81 0.0 31 Manufacture of furniture 240.54 264.60 10.00 0.1 32 Other manufacturing 108.65 108.19 -0.42 0.0 33 Repair and installation of machinery and equipment 280.68 280.42 -0.09 0.0 Total 38,301.48 42,965.49 12.2 Note: Any difference in the contribution percentages and in the subtotals is due to rounding. 3

1. Divisions with the largest contribution to the total value of sales of manufactured products, 2017 and 2018 The six (6) largest divisions account for 77.3% of the total value of sales of manufactured products in 2018 and for 77.0% of the total value of sales of manufactured products in 2017. Graph 1. Percentage contribution (%) to the total value of sales (in million euro) by division of economic activity NACE Rev. 2, 2017 23.0 31.4 3.739,182.94 3.9 5.9 10.022.0 Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products Manufacture of food products Manufacture of basic metals Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products Manufacture of rubber and plastic products Manufacture of beverages Other divisions Graph 2. Percentage contribution (%) to the total value of sales (in million euro) by division of economic activity NACE Rev. 2, 2018 Manufacture of coke and refined 22.7 petroleum products 33.8 Manufacture of food products Manufacture of basic metals 3.443,953.60 3.6 5.6 Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products Manufacture of rubber and plastic products Manufacture of beverages 10.3 20.7 Other divisions 4

2. Analysis of the divisions of industry with the largest contribution to the total value of sales of manufactured products, 2017 and 2018 The six (6) two-digit divisions that contribute the most to the total value of sales of manufactured products are analyzed in classes (four-digitcodes of the Statistical Classification of Economic Activities in the European Community, NACE Rev. 2) with the largest contribution to the total value of sales. Division 19: Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products The value of sales of manufactured products of the division "Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products" is accumulated from class 1920: Manufacture of refined petroleum products. The following products had the greatest contribution to the total value of sales of this division in 2018: Fuel Derv: diesel, diesel for machinery and road construction vehicles. Petroleum distillate (180 o C to

280 o C) used in road / rail transport (Product code: 19.20.26.50), based on the PRODCOM list for 2017,

C to 280 C) used in road / rail transport (Product code: 19.20.26.50), based on the PRODCOM list for 2017, Motor gasoline, unleaded: Petroleum distillate (30 o C to 220 o C) produced for spark ignition motors

without TEL or GMI (Product code: 19.20.21.50) and

C to 220 C) produced for spark ignition motors without TEL or GMI (Product code: 19.20.21.50) and Fuel oil LSC (by weight sulphur >1%) (Product code: 19.20.28.70). Division 10: Manufacture of food products The following graph presents the contribution of classes of economic activities NACE Rev. 2, to the value of sales of manufactured products in division manufacture of food products, for the years 2017 and 2018. Graph 3. Percentage contribution (%) of classes to the division: Manufacture of food products, 2017 - 2018 Operation of dairies 19.4 20.3 and cheese making Other processing and preserving 12.7 of fruit and vegetables 12.5 Rusks and biscuits; preserved 6.5 pastry goods and cakes 6.4 Prepared feeds for farm animals 6.4 6.0 Bread; fresh pastry goods and cakes 6.4 5.5 Oils and fats 6.1 6.3 Grain mill products 6.0 6.7 Processing and preserving 5.1 of poultry meat 4.6 Meat and poultry meat products 4.6 4.6 Other food products n.e.c. 3.9 3.7 Other classes of division 10 22.9 23.4 0.0 5.0 10.0 15.0 20.0 25.0 2018 2017 The following products had the greatest contribution to the total value of sales of the division of manufacture of food products, in 2018: Grated, powdered, blue-veined and other non-processed cheese (Product code: 10.51.40.50), 5

Prepared or preserved olives (excluding prepared vegetable dishes and olives dried, frozen or preserved by vinegar or acetic acid) (Product code: 10.39.17.70),

Milk and cream of a fat content by weight of >1 % but ≤ 6 %, not concentrated nor containing added sugar or other sweetening matter, in immediate packings of a net content ≤ 2 liters (Product code: 10.51.11.42), − Cake and pastry products; other bakers' wares with added sweetening matter (Product code: 10.71.12.00) Wheat or meslin flour (Product code: 10.61.21.00). Division 24: Manufacture of basic metals The following graph presents the contribution of classes of economic activities NACE Rev. 2 to the value of sales of manufactured products in division of manufacture of basic metals, for the years 2017 and 2018: Graph 4. Percentage contribution (%) of classes to the division: Manufacture of basic metals, 2017 - 2018 48.4 Aluminium 50.3 Basic iron, steel 23.4 and ferro-alloys 21.8 14.4 Copper 14.6 Tubes, pipes, hollow 9.6 profiles 8.7 and related fittings of steel 2.1 Cold forming or folding 2.3 0.9 Cold rolling of narrow strip 1.1 1.1 Other classes of division 24 1.2 0.0 10.0 20.0 30.0 40.0 50.0 60.0 2018 2017 The following products had the greatest contribution to the total value of sales of the division of manufacture of basic metals, in 2018: Aluminium alloy plates, sheets and strips > 0.2 mm thick (Product code: 24.42.24.50),

Copper tubes and pipes (Product code: 24.44.26.30),

Hot-rolled concrete reinforcing bars (Product code: 24.10.62.10),

concrete reinforcing bars (Product code: 24.10.62.10), Aluminium foil of a thickness (excluding any backing) ≤ 0.2mm (Product code: 24.42.25.00). 6

Division 20: Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products The following graph presents the contribution of classes of economic activities NACE Rev. 2 to the value of sales of manufactured products in division of manufacture of chemicals and chemical products, for the years 2017 and 2018. Graph 5. Percentage contribution (%) of classes to the division: Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products, 2017 - 2018 22.4 Plastics in primary forms 20.9 Perfumes 16.1 and toilet preparations 16.2 15.4 Paints, varnishes and similar coatings, printing ink and mastics 15.7 11.7 Fertilisers and nitrogen compounds 13.7 9.4 Other chemical products n.e.c. 9.4 Soap and detergents, 7.2 cleaning and polishing preparations 7.5 4.4 Dyes and pigments 4.7 Pesticides 3.9 and other agrochemical products 3.3 9.4 Other classes of division 20 8.6 0.0 5.0 10.0 15.0 20.0 25.0 2018 2017 The following products had the greatest contribution to the total value of sales of the division of manufacture of chemicals and chemical products, in 2018: Polymers of propylene or of other olefins, in primary forms (excluding polypropylene) (Product code: 20.16.51.50),

Beauty, make-up and skin care preparations including suntan (excluding medicaments, lip and eye make- up, manicure and pedicure preparations, powders for cosmetic use and talcum powder) (Product code: 20.42.15.00),

make-up and skin care preparations including suntan (excluding medicaments, lip and eye make- up, manicure and pedicure preparations, powders for cosmetic use and talcum powder) (Product code: 20.42.15.00), Biodiesel and mixtures thereof, not containing or containing < 70% by weight of petroleum oils or oils obtained from bituminous minerals (Product code: 20.59.58.00),

Paints and varnishes, based on acrylic or vinyl polymers dispersed or dissolved in an aqueous medium (including enamels and lacquers) (Product code: 20.30.11.50),

Paints and varnishes, based on polyesters dispersed/dissolved in a non-aqueous medium including enamels and lacquers excluding weight of the solvent > 50 % of the weight of the solution (Product code: 20.30.12.29). 7

Division 22: Manufacture of rubber and plastic products The following graph presents the contribution of classes of economic activities NACE Rev. 2 to the value of sales of manufactured products in division of manufacture of rubber and plastic products, for the years 2017 and 2018. Graph 6. Percentage contribution (%) of classes to the division: Manufacture of rubber and plastic products, 2017 - 2018 41.8 Plastic packing goods 41.9 35.4 Plastic plates, 35.8 sheets, tubes and profiles 14.2 Other plastic products 14.5 Builders' ware of plastic 6.5 5.8 2.1 Other rubber products 2.0 Rubber tyres and tubes; 0.0 retreading and rebuilding 0.0 of rubber tyres 0.0 5.0 10.0 15.0 20.0 25.0 30.0 35.0 40.0 45.0 2018 2017 The following products had the greatest contribution to the total value of sales of the division manufacture of rubber and plastic products, in 2018: Articles for the conveyance or packaging of goods, of plastics (excluding boxes, cases, crates and similar articles; sacks and bags, including cones; carboys, bottles, flasks and similar articles; spools, spindles, bobbins and similar supports; stoppers, lids, caps and other closures) (Product code: 22.22.19.50)

Sacks and bags of polymers of ethylene (including cones) (Product code: 22.22.11.00),

Plastic boxes, cases, crates and similar articles for the conveyance or packing of goods (Product code: 22.22.13.00),

Other plates of polymers of ethylene, not reinforced, thickness ≤ 0.125 mm (Product code: 22.21.30.10). 8

Division 11: Manufacture of beverages The following graph presents the contribution of classes of economic activities NACE Rev. 2 to the value of sales of manufacture of beverages, for the years 2017 and 2018. Graph 7. Percentage contribution (%) of classes to the division: Manufacture of beverages, 2017 - 2018 42.1 Soft drinks; mineral waters 46.3 and other bottled waters 30.1 Beer 28.5 17.4 Wine from grapes 16.8 7.8 Distilling, rectifying and blending of spirits 8.2 2.6 Other classes of division 11 0.3 0.0 5.0 10.0 15.0 20.0 25.0 30.0 35.0 40.0 45.0 50.0 2018 2017 The following products had the greatest contribution to the total value of sales of the division manufacture of beverages, in 2018: Beer made from malt (excluding non-alcoholic beer, beer containing ≤ 0.5 % by volume of alcohol, alcohol duty) (Product code: 11.05.10.00),

non-alcoholic beer, beer containing ≤ 0.5 % by volume of alcohol, alcohol duty) (Product code: 11.05.10.00), Waters, with added sugar, other sweetening matter or flavoured, i.e. soft drinks (including mineral and aerated) (Product code: 11.07.19.30)

Mineral waters and aerated waters, unsweetened (Product code: 11.07.11.30),

Wine and grape must with fermentation prevented or arrested by the addition of alcohol, of an alcoholic strength ≤ 15% (excluding sparkling wine and wine (PDO)) (Product code: 11.02.12.20). Other Divisions All two-digit divisions of economic activities NACE Rev.2 from 07 to 33, excluding the six most significant ones already presented above are classified to "Other Divisions". Three of the most significant industrial products manufactured in Greece are classified under other divisions: Other medicaments of mixed or unmixed products, p.r.s., n.e.c. (Product code: 21.20.13.80) of division

21: manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations,

21: manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations, Portland cement (Product code: 23.51.12.10) of division 23: manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products, 9

Cigarettes containing tobacco or mixtures of tobacco and tobacco substitutes (excluding tobacco duty) (Product code: 12.00.11.50) of division 12: Manufacture of tobacco products. The following graph presents the contribution of the most significant class to each division of economic activity of other divisions, for the years 2017 and 2018. Graph 8. Percentage contribution (%) of the most important classes per division of economic activity (Other Divisions), 2017 - 2018 10

Mining of other non-ferrous metal ores [0729] Quarrying of ornamental and building stone, limestone, gypsum, chalk and slate [0811] Tobacco products [1200] Cordage, rope, twine and netting [1394] Underwear [1414] Footwear [1520] Veneer sheets and wood-based panels [1621] Corrugated paper and paperboard and of containers of paper and paperboard [1721] Other printing [1812] Pharmaceutical preparations [2120] Manufacture of cement [2351] Metal structures and parts of structures [2511] Instruments and appliances for measuring, testing and navigation [2651] Other electronic and electric wires and cables [2732] Lifting and handling equipment [2822] Other parts and accessories for motor vehicles [2932] Bicycles and invalid carriages [3092] Other furniture [3109] Jewellery and related articles [3212] Repair and maintenance of ships and boats [3315] 0.0 10.0 2018 2017 98.1 98.7 46.5 47.0 100.0 100.0 20.8 21.0 35.9 31.7 56.4 65.1 48.8 52.0 37.7 38.8 73.9 73.2 99.0 98.9 31.7 34.2 26.2 25.4 90.6 79.8 43.2 28.0 26.7 33.0 43.7 44.2 37.6 48.0 38.9 41.1 33.7 34.2 45.7 57.2 20.0 30.0 40.0 50.0 60.0 70.0 80.0 90.0 100.0 11

3. Top 10 products on the basis of the value of sales, 2018 The following graph presents the 10 most important products at national level, according to their contribution to the total value of sales, excluding the manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products (division 19), which is collected only for national purposes. The graph also presents the corresponding contribution of these products at European level (EU28). Graph 9. Top 10 products according to their percentage contribution (%) to the total value of sales, 2018 Other medicaments of mixed or unmixed products, p.r.s., n.e.c. [21.20.13.80] Aluminium alloy plates, sheets and strips > 0,2 mm thick [24.42.24.50] Grated, powdered, blue-veined and other non-processed cheese (excluding fresh cheese, whey cheese and curd) [10.51.40.50] Copper tubes and pipes [24.44.26.30] Beer made from malt (excluding non-alcoholic beer, beer containing ≤ 0,5 % by volume of alcohol, alcohol duty) [11.05.10.00] Prepared or preserved olives (excluding prepared vegetable dishes and olives dried, frozen or preserved by vinegar or acetic acid) [10.39.17.70] Hot-rolled concrete reinforcing bars [24.10.62.10] Aluminium foil of a thickness (excluding any backing) ≤ 0,2 mm [24.42.25.00] Portland cement [23.51.12.10] Line pipe, of a kind used for oil or gas pipelines, longitudinally welded, of an external diameter > 406,4 mm, of steel [24.20.21.10] 0.2 0.5 0.0 0.6 0.0 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.0 0.0 0.5 1.0 3.1 1.2 2.9 2.8 1.7 1.5 1.4 1.4 1.4 1.3 1.2 1.5 2.0 2.5 3.0 3.5 % Total Value of Sales - Greece % Total Value of Sales - EU28 12

4. European Union: Top 10 products on the basis of the value of sales, 2018 The following graph presents the 10 most important products according to their contribution to the total value of sales in the European Union. The graph also presents the corresponding contribution for these products at national level, excluding the manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products (division 19), which is collected only for national purposes. Graph 10. EU: Top 10 products according to their percentage contribution (%) to the total value of sales, 2018 2.8 Motor vehicles with only petrol engine > 1 500 cm³ (including motor caravans of a capacity > 3 000 cm³) [29.10.22.30] 0.0 1.6 Motor vehicles with only diesel or semi-diesel engine > 1 500 cm³ but ≤ 2 500 cm³ [29.10.23.30] Other parts and accessories, n.e.c., for vehicles of HS 8701 to 8705 [29.32.30.90] 0.0 0.0 1.3 1.2 Other medicaments of mixed or unmixed products, 3.1 p.r.s., n.e.c. [21.20.13.80] Vehicles with only spark-ignition engine 1.2 of a cylinder capacity ≤ 1 500 cm³ [29.10.21.00] 0.0 1.0 Prepared and preserved meat, meat offal or blood, including prepared meat and offal dishes [10.00.00.Z1] Preparations for animal feeds (excluding dog or cat food, p.r.s.) [10.90.10.Z0] Parts and accessories of bodies (including cabs), n.e.c. [29.32.20.90] Parts for all types of aircraft excluding propellers, rotors, under carriages, for civil use [30.30.50.90] 1.4 0.9 2.1 0.9 0.0 0.8 0.0 0.6 Metal parts (excluding turned metal parts) [25.62.20.00] 0.0 0.0 0.5 1.0 1.5 2.0 2.5 3.0 3.5 % Total Value of Sales - EU28 % Total Value of Sales - Greece Source: Eurostat The data published by Eurostat do not include products classified to the class 1920 "Manufacture of Petroleum Products". Moreover, data for Cyprus, Malta and Luxembourg are also not included, in accordance with Article 3 (4) of Commission Regulation No 3924/91 of 19 December of 1991, stipulating that where the production of Member State's undertakings in a class of the Statistical Classification of Economic Activities in the European Community (NACE), represents less than 1% of the Community total, the data on the headings in that class may not be reported. 13

METHODOLOGICAL NOTES Production and Sales of The annual Survey of Production and Sales of Manufactured Products (PRODCOM) is an Manufactured Products annual survey, which is carried out since 1993, pursuant to Council Regulation (EEC) No 3924/91, of 19 December 1991, on the establishment of a Community survey on industrial production. The title comes from the French "PRODuction COMmunautaire" (Community Production). The main purpose of PRODCOM statistics is the collection and dissemination of statistics on production of industrial products, which takes place in Greece, as well as on the sold production that may take place out of Greece. The statistical outputs for each industrial product are: The physical volume of total production manufactured (in units of measurement as defined in the PRODCOM list) for the reference year.

The physical volume of products sold (in units of measurement as defined in the PRODCOM list) for the reference year, regardless the time of production.

The value of products sold (in euro) for the reference year. Within the PRODCOM framework the following are also recorded: Contract processing, per PRODCOM heading (only quantity of production and contractor's payment).

Industrial services (treatment, repairs and maintenance and assembly work). Legal Framework - Council Regulation (EEC) No 3924/91, of 19 December 1991, on the establishment of a Community survey on industrial production. - Commission Regulation (EC) No 912/2004 of 29 April 2004implementing Council Regulation (EEC) No 3924/91, on the establishment of a Community survey on industrial production. Reference period Calendar year Reference area The whole of the country Survey methodology Coverage of economic activities The survey covers the divisions of the Statistical Classification of Economic Activities in the European Community (NACE Rev. 2) under sections B (Mining and Quarrying) and C (Manufacturing) and more specifically, Divisions 07-33. Mining of metal ores Other mining and quarrying Manufacture of food products Manufacture of beverages Manufacture of tobacco products Manufacture of textiles Manufacture of wearing apparel Manufacture of leather and related products Manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture; manufacture of articles of straw and plaiting materials Manufacture of paper and paper products Printing and reproduction of recorded media Manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products Manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations Manufacture of rubber and plastic products Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products Manufacture of basic metals Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products Manufacture of electrical equipment Manufacture of machinery and equipment n.e.c. Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers Manufacture of other transport equipment Manufacture of furniture Other manufacturing Repair and installation of machinery and equipment 14