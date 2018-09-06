Log in
SurveyGizmo : Appoints David Roberts as Chief Executive Officer

09/06/2018 | 12:46am CEST

SurveyGizmo, a leading survey and data insights software company, is pleased to announce the appointment of David Roberts as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180905006027/en/

David Roberts, Chief Executive Officer at SurveyGizmo (Photo: Business Wire)

As CEO, Roberts will leverage his decades of management, SaaS software, and enterprise customer experience to lead the company in helping customers with an ever-growing need for actionable data and insights. This addition to the leadership team will expand on the company’s success over the last decade and further elevate SurveyGizmo as an industry leader.

Roberts’s experience spans 17 years with Accenture where he was a Partner in the firm’s Customer Relationship Management practice. Roberts also served as a cabinet member for Mayor John Hickenlooper, helping him run the City of Denver as its Chief Services Officer. Most recently Roberts was the CEO of ReedGroup, a technology and outsourcing provider of health and absence solutions, where he led the company through significant organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

“We are fortunate to have someone of David’s caliber and experience join us to lead SurveyGizmo,” said Bill Flagg, Executive Chairman. “We are at a critical stage in our growth and we need the experienced leadership to take advantage of the opportunities ahead of us. David is a strong leader who is customer and employee focused.”

Roberts said, “I am thrilled to join the SurveyGizmo team. The company has achieved impressive success over the last decade and I’m honored to lead the company forward. Data and insights are the new currency that empowers leaders and organizations to act and SurveyGizmo provides those insights. I look forward to partnering with our customers and employees to achieve even greater success together.”

About SurveyGizmo

Founded in 2006, SurveyGizmo is a powerful survey and data insights platform that empowers business professionals to make informed decisions. It provides survey software in over 205 countries, with 50,000 new surveys created and 7.5 million responses collected every week for customers around the world. SurveyGizmo is recognized as a leader in the survey and data insights software industry for its innovation, service, and value. Visit www.surveygizmo.com to learn more.


© Business Wire 2018
