SurveyMonkey : Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

SurveyMonkey, a leading global provider of survey software products,
today announced that its parent company, SVMK Inc., has priced its
initial public offering of 15,000,000 shares of its common stock at a
price to the public of $12.00 per share. The shares are expected to
begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 26, 2018
under the symbol “SVMK.” The offering is expected to close on September
28, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.
In addition, SurveyMonkey has granted the underwriters a 30-day option
to purchase up to 2,250,000 additional shares of its common stock at the
initial public offering price less the underwriting discount.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Allen & Company LLC and BofA Merrill Lynch
are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Credit Suisse
Securities (USA) LLC, UBS Securities LLC and Wells Fargo Securities are
also acting as book-running managers for the offering and SunTrust
Robinson Humphrey, Inc., Code Advisors LLC, Foros, JMP Securities LLC
and LionTree Advisors are acting as co-managers for the offering.
The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the
final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from J.P.
Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long
Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 866-803-9204, or
by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com;
Allen & Company Prospectus Department, 711 Fifth Avenue, 10th Floor, New
York, NY 10022, dweidlein@allenco.com;
or BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd
Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001 (Attention: Prospectus Department), dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com.
A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed
with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these
securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer,
solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or
qualification under the securities laws of any such state or
jurisdiction.
About SurveyMonkey
Founded in 1999, SurveyMonkey changed the way people gather feedback by
making it easy for anyone to create their own online surveys. Today,
SurveyMonkey’s mission is to power curious individuals and organizations
to measure, benchmark and act on the opinions that drive success. Our
People Powered Data platform enables conversations at scale to deliver
impactful customer, employee and market insights. The company’s 750+
employees are dedicated to fueling the curiosity of over 16 million
active users globally.
