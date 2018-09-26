SurveyMonkey : Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

SurveyMonkey, a leading global provider of survey software products, today announced that its parent company, SVMK Inc., has priced its initial public offering of 15,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $12.00 per share. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 26, 2018 under the symbol “SVMK.” The offering is expected to close on September 28, 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.

In addition, SurveyMonkey has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,250,000 additional shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discount.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Allen & Company LLC and BofA Merrill Lynch are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, UBS Securities LLC and Wells Fargo Securities are also acting as book-running managers for the offering and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc., Code Advisors LLC, Foros, JMP Securities LLC and LionTree Advisors are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 866-803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Allen & Company Prospectus Department, 711 Fifth Avenue, 10th Floor, New York, NY 10022, dweidlein@allenco.com; or BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001 (Attention: Prospectus Department), dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About SurveyMonkey

Founded in 1999, SurveyMonkey changed the way people gather feedback by making it easy for anyone to create their own online surveys. Today, SurveyMonkey’s mission is to power curious individuals and organizations to measure, benchmark and act on the opinions that drive success. Our People Powered Data platform enables conversations at scale to deliver impactful customer, employee and market insights. The company’s 750+ employees are dedicated to fueling the curiosity of over 16 million active users globally.

