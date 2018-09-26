SurveyMonkey : Introduces SurveyMonkey : for Good

Today SurveyMonkey,
a leading global survey software company, announced the launch of
SurveyMonkey for Good, a new corporate social responsibility program
with a mission to speak up for those without a voice to advance equality
and make a positive impact on society. With funding from a small
percentage of the proceeds of SurveyMonkey’s initial public offering,
SurveyMonkey for Good will begin by expanding the company’s existing
partnership with Listen
for Good, Fund
for Shared Insight’s signature national feedback initiative, which
aims to improve philanthropy and nonprofits by building the practice of
listening to people whose voices are least heard.
“Giving back has always been part of SurveyMonkey’s DNA with programs
like our annual Week of Service and SurveyMonkey
Contribute, the impact of which extended far beyond our office
doors. From fundraising for global charities to helping our local
communities, we are excited to expand our reach even further,” said
SurveyMonkey Chief People Officer, Becky Cantieri. “In order to live in
a better world, we believe we need to start building it—SurveyMonkey for
Good provides us with the framework to do just that.”
The company appointed Melynnie Rizvi, a seasoned leader in corporate
social responsibility as the program director. Her very first initiative
was gathering feedback from SurveyMonkey’s key constituents, including
employees, the board of directors, and customers, as part of an initial
materiality assessment using SurveyMonkey’s platform for the survey.
“To make a lasting and meaningful impact, we sought to capture opinions
of our key stakeholders to identify a mission that would resonate the
most with them,” said Melynnie Rizvi, Director, SurveyMonkey for Good.
“We will use the findings to develop the core pillars that will drive
SurveyMonkey for Good. We also want to empower other companies to do the
same and made the questions available as a template,
so other organizations can easily launch and improve their corporate
responsibility programs in a data-driven manner.”
To commemorate the launch of SurveyMonkey for Good, the company is also
expanding its partnership with Listen for Good—a Fund for Shared Insight
initiative dedicated to building the practice of listening to the people
nonprofits seek to help, especially those whose voices are least heard.
For the past three years, SurveyMonkey has worked to support Listen for
Good’s mission, including developing a specialized feedback tool to help
more than 200 nonprofit organizations listen more systematically so they
can improve services for the people in their programs. With SurveyMonkey
for Good, the company is investing further resources, including skilled
volunteer time and survey expertise, into Listen for Good.
“SurveyMonkey and Listen for Good share a commitment to giving a voice
to the voiceless,” said Melinda Tuan, Managing Director for Fund for
Shared Insight. “Our expanded partnership will help nonprofits engage in
real dialogue with the people at the heart of their work, using what
they learn to drive meaningful impact.”
The SurveyMonkey for Good initiative builds upon the spirit and reach of
the SurveyMonkey
Contribute platform, which offers charitable incentives of $0.50 per
completed survey—these donations go to the 60+ charities of respondents’
choice while respondents themselves are not compensated. Since its
launch in 2011, SurveyMonkey Contribute has donated over $13 million to
charities such as the Boys and Girls Club of America and The American
Red Cross.
