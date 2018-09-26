SurveyMonkey : Introduces SurveyMonkey : for Good

New Corporate Social Responsibility Program Launches with Expanded Listen for Good Partnership

Today SurveyMonkey, a leading global survey software company, announced the launch of SurveyMonkey for Good, a new corporate social responsibility program with a mission to speak up for those without a voice to advance equality and make a positive impact on society. With funding from a small percentage of the proceeds of SurveyMonkey’s initial public offering, SurveyMonkey for Good will begin by expanding the company’s existing partnership with Listen for Good, Fund for Shared Insight’s signature national feedback initiative, which aims to improve philanthropy and nonprofits by building the practice of listening to people whose voices are least heard.

“Giving back has always been part of SurveyMonkey’s DNA with programs like our annual Week of Service and SurveyMonkey Contribute, the impact of which extended far beyond our office doors. From fundraising for global charities to helping our local communities, we are excited to expand our reach even further,” said SurveyMonkey Chief People Officer, Becky Cantieri. “In order to live in a better world, we believe we need to start building it—SurveyMonkey for Good provides us with the framework to do just that.”

The company appointed Melynnie Rizvi, a seasoned leader in corporate social responsibility as the program director. Her very first initiative was gathering feedback from SurveyMonkey’s key constituents, including employees, the board of directors, and customers, as part of an initial materiality assessment using SurveyMonkey’s platform for the survey.

“To make a lasting and meaningful impact, we sought to capture opinions of our key stakeholders to identify a mission that would resonate the most with them,” said Melynnie Rizvi, Director, SurveyMonkey for Good. “We will use the findings to develop the core pillars that will drive SurveyMonkey for Good. We also want to empower other companies to do the same and made the questions available as a template, so other organizations can easily launch and improve their corporate responsibility programs in a data-driven manner.”

To commemorate the launch of SurveyMonkey for Good, the company is also expanding its partnership with Listen for Good—a Fund for Shared Insight initiative dedicated to building the practice of listening to the people nonprofits seek to help, especially those whose voices are least heard. For the past three years, SurveyMonkey has worked to support Listen for Good’s mission, including developing a specialized feedback tool to help more than 200 nonprofit organizations listen more systematically so they can improve services for the people in their programs. With SurveyMonkey for Good, the company is investing further resources, including skilled volunteer time and survey expertise, into Listen for Good.

“SurveyMonkey and Listen for Good share a commitment to giving a voice to the voiceless,” said Melinda Tuan, Managing Director for Fund for Shared Insight. “Our expanded partnership will help nonprofits engage in real dialogue with the people at the heart of their work, using what they learn to drive meaningful impact.”

The SurveyMonkey for Good initiative builds upon the spirit and reach of the SurveyMonkey Contribute platform, which offers charitable incentives of $0.50 per completed survey—these donations go to the 60+ charities of respondents’ choice while respondents themselves are not compensated. Since its launch in 2011, SurveyMonkey Contribute has donated over $13 million to charities such as the Boys and Girls Club of America and The American Red Cross.

About SurveyMonkey

Founded in 1999, SurveyMonkey changed the way people gather feedback by making it easy for anyone to create their own online surveys. Today, SurveyMonkey’s mission is to power curious individuals and organizations to measure, benchmark and act on the opinions that drive success. Our People Powered Data platform enables conversations at scale to deliver impactful customer, employee and market insights. The company’s 750+ employees are dedicated to fueling the curiosity of over 16 million active users globally. For more information about SurveyMonkey, please visit surveymonkey.com.

