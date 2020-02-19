Log in
Survival Guide for Allergy Season: Latest Tips According to Shirin Peters, M.D. With Bethany Medical Clinic

02/19/2020 | 12:39pm EST

According to the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, allergies affect 50 million people each year and the winter can be a breeding ground for mold, dust mites, and animal dander due to heat, and lack of ventilation.

“During the winter months and leading into spring, many suffer from seasonal allergies that continue to persist if not treated appropriately. I often recommend tips and lifestyle changes to my patients in order to help alleviate symptoms by implementing effective at home remedies,” says Shirin Peters, M.D. with Bethany Medical Clinic.

Here are some tips to find relief from winter allergies:

  1. Reduce your exposure to dust: Vacuum carpet and upholstery daily; wash your bedding weekly in hot water then dry on the highest temperature setting; and cover your pillows and mattress in air-tight allergen-resistant covers (seal dust away from you and put sheets and bedding on top) to eliminate dust mites.
  2. Use a HEPA filter in your home to remove dust and allergens from the air.
  3. Invest in a humidifier as dry air can cause dry, uncomfortable nasal passages, which are more easily inflamed by allergens.
  4. Bathe pets frequently to control dander.
  5. Change air filters monthly to eliminate airborne dust containing lint, animal dander, bacteria, fabric fiber, and food material.
  6. Use fragrance and dye free laundry detergent like hypoallergenic Arm and Hammer Sensitive Skin Free & Clear as it is gentle on the skin without irritation or worry of itchiness.
  7. Incorporate honey into your diet, although not scientifically proven, consuming a bit of honey every day may gradually immunize you to the irritant.
  8. Irrigate nasal passages with a saline solution for drug-free congestion relief and to soothe irritated passageways.
  9. Alternating hot and cold compresses over your eyes and nose can help relieve sinus pressure.
  10. A steamy hot shower clears nasal passages.

"If you have allergy symptoms, getting a skin allergy test to determine the root cause and confirm the specific triggers for your symptoms can also be very useful and help you enjoy the warmer weather," adds Peters.

About Shirin Peters, M.D.

Shirin Peters, M.D. attended college at New York Medical College and completed her residency at the Former St. Vincent’s Hospital in Manhattan, NY. The following year, she worked at a private practice in North Carolina and learned more about the business of medicine. She returned to New York City and founded Bethany Medical Clinic of New York in 2011. She feels that New Yorkers face unique health challenges and set out to build a model of care that could reduce illness and improve health for New Yorkers and all city-dwellers. She uses her diverse past work experiences, and her understanding of city life, in her practice to give care to busy New Yorkers.


© Business Wire 2020
