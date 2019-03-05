Susan G. Komen :® Applauds Walgreens for New Service for People Living with Cancer

Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization,
applauded this week’s announcement from long-time partner Walgreens, of
a new free service to help people living with cancer manage the medical
and physical changes that come with undergoing cancer treatment.
“Whether you are newly diagnosed, a long-term survivor or still in
active treatment, breast cancer can affect how you feel inside and out,”
said Paula Schneider, CEO, Susan G. Komen. “Dealing with the challenges
of treatment, as well as the stresses of daily life, can take their toll
on your overall wellbeing. Managing side effects and other issues that
reduce your quality of life is an important part of breast cancer care.
We applaud Walgreens for understanding this need and providing this
valuable support.”
As part of Walgreens new “Feel More Like You™” service, more than 12,000
Walgreens pharmacists have received special training to recommend
over-the-counter products to help manage treatment side effects such as
skin rash, increased fatigue, mouth sores and dry mouth. In addition,
more than 3,000 Walgreens beauty consultants were trained to help people
manage the physical changes associated with treatment, such as the loss
of eyebrows and eyelashes and dry hair, dry skin and discolorations,
sunlight sensitivities and changes to nails and cuticles.
About Susan G. Komen®
Susan G. Komen is the world’s largest breast cancer organization,
funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit outside of
the federal government while providing real-time help to those facing
the disease. Komen has set a Bold Goal to reduce the current number of
breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the U.S. by 2026. Since its
founding in 1982, Komen has funded more than $988 million in
breakthrough research and provided more than $2.2 billion in funding to
screening, education, treatment and psychosocial support programs
serving millions of people in more than 60 countries worldwide. Komen
was founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G.
Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life. That
promise has become Komen’s promise to all people facing breast cancer.
Visit komen.org
or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at ww5.komen.org/social.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005684/en/