Susan G. Komen :® Applauds Walgreens for New Service for People Living with Cancer

Effort will help thousands with both the physical and emotional effects of cancer treatment

Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, applauded this week’s announcement from long-time partner Walgreens, of a new free service to help people living with cancer manage the medical and physical changes that come with undergoing cancer treatment.

“Whether you are newly diagnosed, a long-term survivor or still in active treatment, breast cancer can affect how you feel inside and out,” said Paula Schneider, CEO, Susan G. Komen. “Dealing with the challenges of treatment, as well as the stresses of daily life, can take their toll on your overall wellbeing. Managing side effects and other issues that reduce your quality of life is an important part of breast cancer care. We applaud Walgreens for understanding this need and providing this valuable support.”

As part of Walgreens new “Feel More Like You™” service, more than 12,000 Walgreens pharmacists have received special training to recommend over-the-counter products to help manage treatment side effects such as skin rash, increased fatigue, mouth sores and dry mouth. In addition, more than 3,000 Walgreens beauty consultants were trained to help people manage the physical changes associated with treatment, such as the loss of eyebrows and eyelashes and dry hair, dry skin and discolorations, sunlight sensitivities and changes to nails and cuticles.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen is the world’s largest breast cancer organization, funding more breast cancer research than any other nonprofit outside of the federal government while providing real-time help to those facing the disease. Komen has set a Bold Goal to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the U.S. by 2026. Since its founding in 1982, Komen has funded more than $988 million in breakthrough research and provided more than $2.2 billion in funding to screening, education, treatment and psychosocial support programs serving millions of people in more than 60 countries worldwide. Komen was founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life. That promise has become Komen’s promise to all people facing breast cancer. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at ww5.komen.org/social.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190305005684/en/