Susan G. Komen :® Strengthens Its Advocacy Efforts with Launch of New Komen Center for Public Policy

Center to energize Komen’s efforts to seek patient-centered public polices nationally

Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, today unveiled the Susan G. Komen® Center for Public Policy, which is part of the organization’s growing efforts to fight for the interests of those impacted by breast cancer among state and federal policymakers. Through the Center, Komen will educate and mobilize breast cancer advocates in support of increased research funding, as well as federal and state policies to remove barriers to needed care.

“Sound government action is critical for making the broad, systemic and lasting changes we need to save lives and end breast cancer forever,” said Paula Schneider, Susan G. Komen’s CEO and a breast cancer survivor. “The voice of the breast cancer community is needed now more than ever, and through the Center for Public Policy, we will ensure it is heard.”

The Susan G. Komen Center for Public Policy will focus its work on empowering people with knowledge, connecting advocates together and mobilizing everyone to act. It will also be a platform to give voice to and meet the needs of breast cancer patients, survivors and their loved ones.

There are more than 3.8 million people living in the U.S. with a history of breast cancer. Sadly, more than 42,000 people in the U.S. are expected to die from it this year alone – that’s one person every 13 minutes.

“A strong commitment to research and changes in public policy that remove barriers to care and ensure all women and men receive affordable breast health services are critical to saving more lives,” said Victoria Wolodzko, Komen’s Senior Vice President of Mission. “We intend to shine a bright light on the many ways current policies prevent people from getting needed care, or the right care, that might save their life.”

The Center for Public Policy held a launch event today in Washington, D.C., featuring a panel discussion among policymakers, patients, researchers and care givers outlining several barriers to care and potential legislative solutions.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Born out of a promise between two sisters, Susan G. Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow’s cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at ww5.komen.org/social.

