Susan Rawlings Molina Joins RecoveryOne Board of Directors

04/06/2020 | 09:01am EDT

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RecoveryOne, a leading innovator in evidence-based solutions that personalize and improve the path to recovery from musculoskeletal (MSK) conditions, today announced that Susan Rawlings Molina has joined its board of directors. With almost three decades of leadership experience working with Medicare, Medicaid, and the Affordable Care Act, Molina brings deep payer knowledge to RecoveryOne's leadership team.

Molina is currently president and CEO of HealthPlan Services, a subsidiary of Wipro, a role she has held since 2018. Prior to that, she was president and CEO for TMG Health Inc., a Medicare and Medicaid-focused outsourcer of business processes. During her tenure at TMG, Susan rebuilt the company's strategy and created a strong organizational priority on servings its customers. She also prepared the company for its acquisition by Cognizant in 2017.

Earlier in Molina's career, she held leadership roles at a privately held Medicare and Medicaid plan, where she helped discover and report Medicare fraud, and private health plans including Anthem (formerly WellPoint), Aetna, and Cigna.

"We're very happy to have Susan add her deep expertise in the health plan space to our team," said Mark Luck Olson, RecoveryOne's CEO. "We have built our company on the belief that, in many cases, the need for surgery for MSK conditions can be prevented with adherence to a personalized, consistent, and supportive recovery plan that can be accessed anytime, anywhere. Our data shows not only positive health outcomes for our members but reduced utilization and costs for care plans. I'm excited to have Susan on board to help us gather and frame the positive outcomes that we see from our users every day."

"RecoveryOne has done a tremendous job building and growing a solution that has been proven to keep people out of surgery," said Molina. "I see enormous potential for the company as consumers increasingly desire healthcare solutions available at their fingertips on their mobile devices. This is especially relevant right now, as RecoveryOne's mobile solution is positioned to meet the needs of the millions of people sheltered at home with MSK conditions who don't have, or choose not to have, access to in-person care."

Molina earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Arizona and is a Certified Public Accountant (California inactive).

About RecoveryOne
RecoveryOne (Formerly Trainer Rx) was founded in 2014 as a solution to the significant gap between actual and desired outcomes achieved through conventional approaches to recovery from musculoskeletal conditions. With over 180 care pathways that collectively cover the whole body, RecoveryOne provides personalized programs that combine the convenience of digital therapy and the support of live coaching to reduce costs, accelerate recovery, and drive patient satisfaction. For more information, visit recoveryone.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/susan-rawlings-molina-joins-recoveryone-board-of-directors-301035457.html

SOURCE RecoveryOne


© PRNewswire 2020
