Susan Tewhill of EPIC named Practice Leader of Edgewood Healthcare Advisors, a division of EPIC

NEW YORK, N.Y., Nov 18, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants, a retail property, casualty insurance brokerage and employee benefits consultant, announced today that Susan Tewhill will be leading the Edgewood Healthcare Advisors practice. Susan and her team bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the healthcare industry with an average of over 25 years of experience.



Tewhill alone brings over 30 years of experience to her role as practice leader and has a vast array of experience in working with complex healthcare risk management challenges and providing solutions to the clients she serves. She draws on her background in healthcare to develop optimum risk transfer and alternative risk financing programs to her clients.



She understands the importance of building a strong collaborative team to deliver the best for clients and with this expertise and focus she will be able to take Edgewood Healthcare Advisors, a division of EPIC to the next level.



Scott Davis, President of EPIC's National Specialty Practice., said, "I am thrilled to have Susan in this leadership role to drive the success of Edgewood Healthcare Advisors, a division of EPIC forward, and deliver the right solutions to our clients in the healthcare industry."



About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants



EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property and casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.



EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.



EPIC now has more than 2,600 team members operating from more than 70 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.



With run rate revenues greater than $730 million, EPIC ranks among the top 15 retail insurance brokers in the U.S. Backed and sponsored by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.



For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

News Source: EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants

Related link: https://www.epicbrokers.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/susan-tewhill-of-epic-named-practice-leader-of-edgewood-healthcare-advisors-a-division-of-epic/