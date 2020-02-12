Log in
Suspension: Hertsford Capital Plc

02/12/2020 | 02:34am EST
Regulatory Story
-
Released 07:30 12-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 7387C
Official List
12 February 2020

NOTICE OF TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF LISTING FROM THE OFFICIAL LIST

TEMPORARY SUSPENSION

Hertsford Capital Plc

The Financial Conduct Authority ('the FCA') temporarily suspends the securities set out below from the Official List effective from 12/02/2020 07:30 at the request of the company :

Security Description

Listing Category

ISIN

Ordinary shares of 3p each; fully paid;

Standard Shares

GB00BGQVV506 ●

This notice has been issued by Issuer Management - 020 7066 8352.

Notes

SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice.

●Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on NEX Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

#Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange.

Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
NOTGRGDDUBBDGGD
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Disclaimer

LSE - London Stock Exchange plc published this content on 12 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2020 07:33:00 UTC
