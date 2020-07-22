Suspicious Transaction/Activity

Corruption and money laundering are areas of great concern for the Trinidad and Tobago Securities and Exchange Commission (TTSEC), particularly given our role as the Supervisory Authority for Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing in the securities sector. It is now an integral part of our work because of the negative impacts that each activity will have on national and regional economies. The International Monetary Fund has also acknowledged that the international community has made the fight against money laundering and the financing of terrorism a priority. Among the goals of this effort are: protecting the integrity and stability of the international financial system, cutting off the resources available to terrorists, and making it more difficult for those engaged in crime to profit from their criminal activities.

