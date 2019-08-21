Log in
Sustainable Brands Community Explores Next-Generation Goals, Impact Metrics and Reporting Methods

08/21/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

San Francisco, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Sustainable Brands® recently unveiled program highlights for New Metrics ‘19: Next-Generation Goals & Reporting, scheduled for November 18-20 in Philadelphia, PA. Gathering more than 300 executives, sustainability strategists and finance leaders from across the globe, New Metrics’19 will focus on improving assessments of risk and impact, adopting science-based goals, setting targets for circularity and regeneration, as well as upgrading disclosure practices toward integrated reporting and quantifying social impact. 

The conference is centered around three discussion tracks designed to advance transformational leadership around 1) value creation & risk assessment, 2) education & training on setting science-based environmental goals, and 3) integrated reporting & effective investor relations. Over 80 speakers from leading organizations will share compelling examples, case studies and methodologies that will help companies measure social and environmental innovation against their goals.

Key discussion topics and featured speakers include:

  • Evan Harvey, Global Head of Sustainability, Nasdaq on quantifying social performance and measuring social capital
  • Sara Law, VP, Global Initiatives, CDP on climate leadership and 1.5°C-compliant targets
  • Kristen Sullivan, Partner, Deloitte & Touche on the role of the CPA profession in building the corporate reporting processes of tomorrow
  • John Frey, Senior Technologist and Strategist, IT Efficiency and Sustainability, Hewlett Packard Enterprise on quantifying and valuing the benefits of circular models
  • Megan Maltenfort, Director, Corporate Responsibility & Sustainability, Campbell Soup on trends in investor sentiment and shareholder activism
  • Peter Jones, Head of Sustainability Analytics & Impact, IKEA Group on the evolution of well-rounded impact indicators
  • John Lanier, Executive Director, Ray C. Anderson Foundation on the role of business in re-focusing economics on genuine prosperity
  • Arlene Isaacs-Lowe, Global Head of CSR, Moody’s on the forefront of measuring and benchmarking social outcomes
  • Marc Lindsay, Senior Strategist, Vanguard on next-level investor-friendly reporting
  • Astrid Kaag, Social Resilience & Sustainability Advisor, Noord-Brabant on applying global thresholds and allocations in practice

“This program covers critical developments, timely topics and a sense of urgency for tangible progress given the moment we’re in,” states Dimitar Vlahov, Director of Knowledge & Insights at Sustainable Brands. “Mastering science-based targets not only in theory, but in practice, as well as upgrading impact and risk metrics will help future-proof brands in a volatile and uncertain world. Expect a wealth of expert guidance from New Metrics’19 that you can adopt and apply in your work right away.”

Proud early supporters of this event include Flex, Greengate Power, Metrio, Pachama and Trucost. South Pole Group is the official Renewable Energy and Carbon Offset partner, Bonneville Environmental Foundation (BEF) is the official Water Restoration Partner, and TerraCycle is the official Waste Management & Diversion partner. Additional partners include: SustainAbility, G&A Institute, 3BL Media, and Karma Impact

Further information and program highlights can be found by downloading the New Metrics ‘19 brochure or by visiting the conference website at NewMetrics19.com. Sponsorship opportunities are still available for companies who wish to demonstrate or showcase their thought leadership and solution-provider capabilities around value creation, risk assessment, science-based goal-setting, or integrated reporting methodologies. Please email engage@sustainablebrands.com or call 415.626.2212 for more information about showcasing your company. 

About Sustainable Brands. Sustainable Brands® is the premier global community of brand innovators who are shaping the future of commerce worldwide.  Since 2006, our mission has been to inspire, engage and equip today’s business and brand innovators to prosper for the near and long term by leading the way to a better future. Digitally published news articles and issues-focused conversation topics, internationally-known conferences and regional events, a robust e-learning library, and peer-to-peer membership groups all facilitate community engagement throughout the year.  

Marie Perriard
Sustainable Brands
415.626.2212
mperriard@sustainablebrands.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
