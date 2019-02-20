Sustainable Food Lab : U.S. Organic Grains Report

In collaboration with the Organic Trade Association, the Organic Grain Collaboration has co-authored a new report, titled 'U.S. Organic Grain - How to Keep It Growing '. The report includes information on organic grain production, market trends and the barriers to expanding domestic organic grain production as well as industry solutions to overcome these barriers. A press release and download of the full report is available on the Organic Trade Association's website.

'This insightful and useful report is an example of what happens when organic companies work together to help empower other organic stakeholders,' said Laura Batcha, CEO and Executive Director of the Organic Trade Association. 'For organic to keep advancing, everyone in the organic supply chain has to collaborate, and this new information provides a roadmap to ensure and improve the future of organic grain production in the U.S.'

The Organic Grain Collaboration is a pre-competitive industry effort stewarded by the Sustainable Food Lab in collaboration with organic food companies from across the supply chain. Elizabeth Reaves, Senior Program Director, contributes to the report and notes that, 'Organic grain crops are a financially viable choice for American farmers, and the industry is mobilized to reduce the barriers and increase the number of organic grain producers while supporting sustainable growth and farm viability.'