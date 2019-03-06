Log in
Sustainable Food Lab : Vanilla can be a Profitable and Climate-Smart Crop for Smallholder Farmers

03/06/2019 | 01:01pm EST

Don Seville, Executive Director of the Food Lab, is a facilitator of the Sustainable Vanilla Initiative (SVI), an industry initiative, which aims to promote the long-term stable supply of high quality, natural vanilla, produced in a socially, environmentally and economically sustainable way, benefiting all partners along the value chain.

On a recent trip to Uganda, Don joined SVI members to rally for increased regulations and policies that seek to improve the sustainability of the vanilla sector. Through meetings with over 35 individuals including exporters and representatives from the Minister of Agriculture, the Prime Minister's Office, the Army, the Ministry of Trade, SVI hopes to make vanilla a profitable and climate-smart crop for smallholder farmers. The Food Lab looks forward to continued conversations with the Ugandan Government, Exporters association and Sustainable Vanilla Initiative to drive this vision forward.

Learn more about SVI and Don's recent trip in this news segment, produced by NTV Uganda:

SVI is co hosted by IDH, the Sustainable Trade Initiative. To learn more about the Food Lab's involvement in SVI visit our webpage.

Disclaimer

Sustainable Food Lab published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 18:01:01 UTC
