Sustainalytics’ ESG Research and Data Available on RIMES Managed Data Service

RIMES Technologies, the leading provider of managed data services and
RegTech solutions, today announced a distribution agreement with
Sustainalytics, a leading independent provider of ESG research and
ratings. The collaboration provides investors with access to
Sustainalytics’ in-depth and timely ESG research and data on 11,000
companies through the RIMES Managed Data Service.
Demand for high-quality ESG data is increasing rapidly as investment
managers and asset owners look to meet client needs for ethical and
sustainable investments. RIMES’ collaboration with Sustainalytics helps
investors to meet this growing demand by providing seamless access to
research on corporate ESG performance for applications including
corporate engagement, enhanced risk analysis, due diligence,
exclusionary screens, best-in-class analysis and portfolio management.
Patrick Walsh, Global Head of Content Management at RIMES, commented:
“More and more, our clients are expressing interest in receiving ESG
data through the RIMES Managed Data Service. Sustainalytics is a market
leader in this space, and we’re pleased to add its research expertise to
our ESG data portfolio. Through this collaboration, our clients will be
well placed to meet the growing social and ethical requirements of the
modern investment business.”
Shila Wattamwar, Director of Indexes and Partnerships at Sustainalytics,
commented: “Increasingly buy-side firms are incorporating ESG ratings
and analysis into their own data environments for use across their
investment teams. Leveraging RIMES Managed Data Service, investors can
now receive their ESG data in seamless, custom feeds to support their
unique operational requirements.”
More information on Sustainalytics ESG ratings: www.rimes.com/data/sustainalytics-esg-ratings/.
Full listing of all current RIMES data partners: www.rimes.com/data/
About RIMES
RIMES is a buy-side specialist that truly
understands the data management and compliance challenges faced by its
clients. It serves over 350 investment managers, pension funds, hedge
funds, wealth managers, private banks, custodian banks and insurance
companies in 40 countries including 60 of the 100 largest global asset
managers and 9 of the 10 largest custodians by TAUM.
About Sustainalytics
Sustainalytics is a leading
independent ESG and corporate governance research and ratings firm that
supports investors around the world with the development and
implementation of responsible investment strategies. The firm works with
hundreds of the world’s leading asset managers and pension funds who
incorporate ESG and corporate governance information and assessments
into their investment processes. For more information, visit www.sustainalytics.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181010005902/en/