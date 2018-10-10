Sustainalytics’ ESG Research and Data Available on RIMES Managed Data Service

RIMES Technologies, the leading provider of managed data services and RegTech solutions, today announced a distribution agreement with Sustainalytics, a leading independent provider of ESG research and ratings. The collaboration provides investors with access to Sustainalytics’ in-depth and timely ESG research and data on 11,000 companies through the RIMES Managed Data Service.

Demand for high-quality ESG data is increasing rapidly as investment managers and asset owners look to meet client needs for ethical and sustainable investments. RIMES’ collaboration with Sustainalytics helps investors to meet this growing demand by providing seamless access to research on corporate ESG performance for applications including corporate engagement, enhanced risk analysis, due diligence, exclusionary screens, best-in-class analysis and portfolio management.

Patrick Walsh, Global Head of Content Management at RIMES, commented: “More and more, our clients are expressing interest in receiving ESG data through the RIMES Managed Data Service. Sustainalytics is a market leader in this space, and we’re pleased to add its research expertise to our ESG data portfolio. Through this collaboration, our clients will be well placed to meet the growing social and ethical requirements of the modern investment business.”

Shila Wattamwar, Director of Indexes and Partnerships at Sustainalytics, commented: “Increasingly buy-side firms are incorporating ESG ratings and analysis into their own data environments for use across their investment teams. Leveraging RIMES Managed Data Service, investors can now receive their ESG data in seamless, custom feeds to support their unique operational requirements.”

More information on Sustainalytics ESG ratings: www.rimes.com/data/sustainalytics-esg-ratings/. Full listing of all current RIMES data partners: www.rimes.com/data/

RIMES is a buy-side specialist that truly understands the data management and compliance challenges faced by its clients. It serves over 350 investment managers, pension funds, hedge funds, wealth managers, private banks, custodian banks and insurance companies in 40 countries including 60 of the 100 largest global asset managers and 9 of the 10 largest custodians by TAUM.

Sustainalytics is a leading independent ESG and corporate governance research and ratings firm that supports investors around the world with the development and implementation of responsible investment strategies. The firm works with hundreds of the world’s leading asset managers and pension funds who incorporate ESG and corporate governance information and assessments into their investment processes. For more information, visit www.sustainalytics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181010005902/en/