Sutherland Shire Council : Council supports Farmers and challenges residents to help go one better!

08/23/2018 | 07:22am CEST

Published On 23 August 2018 at 02:00 PM

A special delivery will soon arrive in rural NSW, with Sutherland Shire Council donating five semi-trailers full of hay to help our struggling farming communities.

Council will work with Rural Aid Ltd to identify farms that are most in need, with details of the delivery and location to be announced shortly.

'I'm extremely proud to say Sutherland Shire Council will be donating five semi-trailers full of hay to struggling farmers in rural New South Wales,' said Sutherland Shore Mayor, Councillor Carmelo Pesce.

Council has also set up a Buy A Bale fundraiser page, facilitated by Rural Aid Ltd, and Mayor Pesce is encouraging residents to get on board to help make the donation ever better.

'Our residents have such great community spirit so I'm asking you all to get behind us and let's see how many more trucks we can fill to let farming families know we support them during this hard time.'

Donate here and together, let's help our farmers!

https://www.buyabale.com.au/donate/?supporter_id=93080

Mayor Pesce intends to visit the location where Council's donation will be received, with details of a possible media opportunity to be confirmed soon.

Sutherland Shire Council published this content on 23 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2018 05:21:00 UTC
