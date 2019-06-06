Sutro Biopharma : Sr. Quality Control Analyst

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. is looking for energetic and talented individuals to join its multidisciplinary research and development team. You will be working to develop new processes to maximize our technology and enhance our internal and collaborative product development initiatives in a fast-paced environment.

Responsibilities:

Perform analytical assays for product and water samples on daily basis. The assays include wet-lab chemistry, HPLC, ELISA, Electrophoresis, and UV spectroscopic based methods.

Perform data review and analysis

Support method transfer and validation activities

Support protocol and report generation

Assist in generation/revision of QC Standard Operating Procedures

Support housekeeping and maintenance activities

Support stability studies

Interact and collaborate with Analytical Development, Manufacturing, and QA as needed

Qualifications

BS in chemistry, biochemistry, bioanalytical chemistry or scientific related field with more than 5 years of industry related experience or MS degree in the same fields as above with 1-5 years of industry experience is preferred.

Working knowledge of HPLC, Electrophoresis, ELISA, and UV spectroscopic methods.

GMP Quality Control working environment is highly desired.

Bioanalytical method troubleshooting skills would be highly desired.

Knowledge of how to apply descriptive and ANOVA statistics is highly desired.

Capability to make decisions even in the middle of uncertainty is highly preferred.

Familiarity with the concepts of method validation is preferred.

Good writing skills is highly desired.

Sutro provides a competitive benefits package that includes a choice of health, dental, and vision insurance, life insurance, flexible spending accounts, 401K plan, PTO, and stock options.

Please submit resume for Req. #1922 to jobs@sutrobio.com. Please visit our website at www.sutrobio.com for more information. Local candidates, SF Bay Area, no relocation.