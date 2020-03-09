Sutter Health | Aetna : Continues Innovation Through Anytime Access

Addition of LogistiCare | Circulation ride services expands members’ access to care

Sutter Health | Aetna is providing transportation solutions powered by LogistiCare | Circulation through its new anytime, anywhere access features.

LogistiCare | Circulation, an innovative technology enabled healthcare service company, partners with rideshare providers to facilitate rides to and from healthcare-related appointments and services. Members can request rides through Sutter Health | Aetna’s new care navigation service provided through Docent Health.

Last year millions of patients nationwide missed their medical appointments due to transportation issues, according to a report by Medbridge Transport, a company that provides transportation services to ambulatory surgery centers.

“Breaking down transportation barriers can help reduce the number of missed healthcare appointments and relieve concerns for members and their families who will now have convenient options for roundtrip service,” said Steve Wigginton, Sutter Health | Aetna CEO. “This relationship furthers our commitment to improving quality and affordability and creating a differentiated member experience in Northern California.”

LogistiCare | Circulation is the fourth partner to join Sutter Health | Aetna’s anytime, anywhere access features, which include the following:

98point6 , a text-based app virtual doctor visits service that provides virtual doctor visits to members 24/7, with text, phone and video options.

, a text-based app virtual doctor visits service that provides virtual doctor visits to members 24/7, with text, phone and video options. Heal , a service that brings a “doctor to your door” to provide primary, urgent and preventive care services, seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

, a service that brings a “doctor to your door” to provide primary, urgent and preventive care services, seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Docent Health, a concierge service that helps members navigate the network of care, care options and resources.

“Our company is deeply rooted in the belief that no one should be unable to get the care they need to be healthy and happy simply because they can’t get a ride,” said Dan Greenleaf, LogistiCare | Circulation CEO. “Partnerships like this enable us to increase the number of lives changed as a result of the accessibility to healthcare services. We are all fortunate to live in a time when technology like ours assists in making that happen.”

The new Sutter Health | Aetna anytime, anywhere access features are the latest addition to our performance network. Additional plan features include a 24/7 nurse line, an online portal, Sutter Walk-In Care locations, urgent care, CVS Minute Clinics and pharmacies, Sutter Health video visits, behavioral health support and mail-order prescriptions.

Anytime, anywhere access features are offered as of January 1, 2020.

About Sutter Health | Aetna

Sutter Health | Aetna is a joint venture that brings together Sutter Health’s network of nationally recognized, high-quality doctors and hospitals with Aetna’s leading health plan expertise, cutting-edge data, analytics and health information technology, and shared care management capabilities. This joint venture aims to deliver a differentiated, personalized experience for members and is designed to improve efficiency and lower the cost of care, resulting in greater affordability. Learn more at sutterhealthaetna.com.

Health benefit plans are administered by Sutter Health and Aetna Administrative Services LLC. Sutter Health | Aetna is the brand name used for products and services provided by Sutter Health and Aetna Administrative Services LLC. Sutter Health | Aetna is an affiliate of Sutter Health and of Aetna Life Insurance Company and its affiliates (Aetna).

About LogistiCare l Circulation

LogistiCare, a wholly owned subsidiary of The Providence Service Corporation, is the nation’s largest manager of non-emergency medical transportation (“NEMT”) programs for state government agencies and managed care organizations. LogistiCare’s services include NEMT ride management, call center management, transportation provider network development and credentialing, and vendor administration. LogistiCare is focused on providing access to convenient, cost-effective, safe and reliable transportation. Together with subsidiary Circulation, LogistiCare delivers tech-enabled solutions that provide enhanced functionality, stronger network performance, streamlined workflow processes, and higher overall system efficiency. Annually LogistiCare manages over 63 million trips for more than 24 million eligible riders in 50 states and the District of Columbia. For more information about LogistiCare and Circulation visit, https://www.logisticare.com/ and https://www.circulation.com/.

