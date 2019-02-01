Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Suu Kyi to investors - Myanmar is open for business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/01/2019 | 03:14am EST
Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi speaks at the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit in Singapore

(This January 28 story corrects event host in paragraph 3)

By Shoon Naing and Antoni Slodkowski

Suu Kyi touted Myanmar's economic potential, its attractive geographical location, expanding domestic markets and young population. She also listed some of the reforms undertaken by her government since coming to power in 2016.

"I stand here to reaffirm our commitment to continue our reform and to build an investment-friendly environment," Suu Kyi said in the capital Naypyitaw, launching the first government-backed investment conference hosted by the Union of Myanmar Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

"Please do come to Myanmar, soak in an atmosphere brimming with opportunities and witness our new-found economic vibrancy with your own eyes," she told a crowd of business people, diplomats and journalists gathered at a conference hall.

While there were relatively few details on planned reforms, the conference itself could signal a shift in the government's approach to the business community.

Until now, investors have complained the government has focused largely on ending the country's myriad armed conflicts, neglecting economic reforms and their needs.

Suu Kyi did not mention in her speech the Rohingya crisis and the chilling impact it has had on investment. Many businesses worry that some of the Western sanctions that stifled the economy under army rule could be reinstated.

About 730,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled from western Rakhine State into Bangladesh since a military crackdown in 2017 after Rohingya insurgents attacked security posts.

A U.N. mandated fact-finding mission said that Myanmar's military carried out mass killings and gang rapes of Rohingya with "genocidal intent" and called for top generals to be prosecuted. Myanmar rejected the findings.

The International Monetary Fund said last year its data indicated that some foreign investors were delaying final approval of projects until there was clarity about how the situation may unfold.

The European Union is considering trade sanctions on Myanmar over the crisis, potentially stripping the country of tariff-free access to the world's largest trading bloc. The measures could include Myanmar's lucrative textile industry and potentially put thousands of jobs at risk.

Separately this month, the EU imposed tariffs on rice from Myanmar and Cambodia to curb a surge in imports.

Suu Kyi did not mention the EU measures in her speech.

The World Bank said last month it expected Myanmar's gross domestic product to fall to 6.2 percent in 2018-19 fiscal year from 6.8 percent the year before. It saw "elevated downside risks from intensifying impacts of the Rakhine crisis," among other factors contributing to slowing growth.

Investors have credited the government's appointment of a new finance minister, Soe Win, who has a background in international finance.

The government has also continued to reform the legal framework for investing and establishing companies, liberalizing some of the junta-era restrictions on investment, and has created a bank of key projects it wants to implement.

(Reporting by Shoon Naing and Antoni Slodkowski; editing by Darren Schuettler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:45aAustralian dollar, yuan slump on bleak China data
RE
03:44aEUROPEAN COMMISSION DIRECTORATE GENERAL FOR TRAD : Commission imposes definitive safeguard measures on imports of steel products
PU
03:39aFrench food law will not squeeze household budgets - minister
RE
03:39aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi announced to provide assured income support to small and marginal farmers
PU
03:39aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Income upto Rs 5 Lakh to get full tax rebate; higher standard deduction proposed
PU
03:24aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Highest Ever Growth Of 42% Recorded in Minimum Wages of Labours during last 5 years
PU
03:24aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Government proposes to launch mega pension yojana 'Pradhan Mantri Shram-Yogi Maandhan' for unorganised sector workers with monthly income upto rs. 15,000; 10 Crore Labourers and workers in the sector to be benefitted
PU
03:24aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Fiscal Programme for 2019-20 and beyond
PU
03:24aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Governemnt takes several measures to strenghthen msmes
PU
03:24aFM : India now 6th largest economy in the world with high growth
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : sales outlook falls short after record holiday quarter
2DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : swings to full-year profit after tepid fourth-quarter
3CMS ENERGY : GM, Fiat Chrysler to resume normal operations after utility strain
4Trump to meet with China's Xi to try to seal trade deal, progress reported
5GREENSPACE BRANDS INC : GREENSPACE BRANDS : Announces Strategic Restructuring of Operating Model

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.