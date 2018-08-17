Suvro Khan Joins Fonteva as Senior Vice President of Customers for Life

Arlington, VA, Aug. 17, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fonteva is pleased to announce the arrival of Suvro Khan as the Senior Vice President of Customers for Life. In this role, he will lead Fonteva’s Customer Success and Professional Services teams, managing the delivery, configuration, account management, and support of the Fonteva Platform.

As Fonteva continues to welcome new customers, their success remains our top priority. With fourteen years of experience in customer success, account management, professional services, and consulting in the software and technology industry, Mr. Khan has a history of delivering solutions to optimize business operations. Fonteva is excited for him to continue with SaaS (Software as a Service) solutions by working with a platform built on the #1 CRM in the world. With his leadership, Fonteva will continue to provide the world-class customer support that is at the core of its mission.

“I’m honored to be a partner to our customers throughout their journey,” said Mr. Khan, reflecting on his new position. “By proactively engaging with customers, and being responsive to whatever their needs are, we empower them to achieve their organization’s goals.”

Speaking to Mr. Khan’s new role, Chief Customer Officer Paul Lundy stated, “As reflected in Fonteva’s reviews on the Salesforce AppExchange, customer success is a core value. Bringing Suvro onboard improves and expands our ability to engage our customers so we can deliver increased operational success through the Fonteva Platform.”

About Fonteva

Fonteva is the leading provider of membership and events solutions built on the Salesforce platform. At the heart of everything Fonteva does is its quest to equip and empower its customers to meet the unique needs of their communities. By harnessing the power of the Salesforce platform, Fonteva delivers highly configurable solutions that facilitate collaboration and strengthen the bond that members have with one another and with their associations – because the stronger a community is, the more rewarding and enduring the relationships will be. Learn more at www.fonteva.com.

