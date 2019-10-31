|
Suzano : 3Q19 Results Presentation
10/31/2019 | 07:12pm EDT
Earnings Conference Call
3Q19
Disclaimer
This presentation contains certain statements that are considered "forward-looking statements," as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of these forward-looking statements are identified with words such as "believe," "may," "could," "would," "possible," "will," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "potential," "outlook" or "continue," as well as the negative forms of these words, other terms of similar meaning or the use of future dates. The forward-looking statements in this presentation include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the declaration or payment of dividends, implementation of key operating and financial strategies and investment plans, the direction of future operations and factors or trends that affect the financial situation, liquidity or operating results are a few examples of forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the current vision held by Management and are subject to diverse risks and uncertainties. Such statements are qualified in accordance with the inherent risks and uncertainties involving future expectations in general, and actual results could differ materially from those currently expected due to diverse risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on diverse assumptions and factors, which include general macroeconomic and market conditions, industry conditions and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Suzano does not undertake any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except when expressly required by law. All forward-looking statements in this presentation are qualified in their entirety by this disclaimer.
NO OFFER OR BID
This presentation is merely for information purposes and is neither an offer to sell nor a tender offer for the subscription or purchase of shares, nor is it a substitute for any materials that Suzano will file, if requested, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). No securities offering will be carried out in the United States other than through a prospectus that meets the requirements of Section 10 of U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in accordance with any exemption defined in said law.
Increase in sales volumes, inventory reduction and cash generation
Sales volume - pulp: 2.5 million tons
Sales Volume1 - paper: 288 thousand tons
Adjusted EBITDA : R$ 2.4 billion
Inventory reduction - pulp: ~450 thousand tons
Operating Cash Generation2 : R$ 1.5 billion
Financial Leverage3 : 4.3x in US$ (4.7x in R$)
Net Debt: US$ 13.3 billion (vs. US$ 13.7 billion 2Q19)
Cash cost excluding downtimes: R$ 654/ton
Synergies: evolving according to 2019 target
Excluding Consumer Goods (tissue). | 2 Operating cash generation = Adjusted EBITDA less Maintenance Capex. | 3 Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA in the last
months (pro-forma considering sum of the results of the companies).
Pa p e r
Commercial resilience enables value generation stability
Paper Production (´000 tons)
Paper Sales (´000 tons)
ME
MI
1,151
308
281
288
393
90
|
112
101
218
169
187
758
3Q18
2Q19
3Q19
LTM 3Q19
Adjusted EBITDA from Paper1
Net Average Price (R$/ton)
382
344
357
1,410
3,855
3,808
3,796
1,306
1,237
1,202
1,233
3,697
Excluding the consumer goods unit. | ¹ Impact of Long Term Incentives of Management: 3Q18: -R$ 67/ton | 2Q19: -R$ 13/ton | 3Q19: +R$ 36/ton | LTM 3T 2019: -R$ 8/ton.
Pu lp
Increase in sales volume and reduction in production allow inventory reduction
Pulp Production (´000 tons)
8,577
2,891
|
2,549
2,214
Adjusted EBITDA (R$/ton) and EBITDA margin¹ (%)
Net Average Price - External Market (US$/ton)
64%
53%
|
1,870
1,305
857
1,282
FX
3Q18
2Q19
3Q19
LTM 3Q19
médio
R$3,96
R$3.92
R$3.97
R$3.87
752
631 642
526
3Q18
2Q19
3Q19
LTM 3Q19
médio R$3,96
R$3.92
R$3.97
R$3.87
¹ Excluding revenue from Klabin sales.
2 Including pulp from Klabin. | Note: for 3Q18 and LTM 3Q19, data is pro forma, considering the sum of the results of the companies, or weighted average, where applicable.
Disclaimer
Suzano SA published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 23:11:04 UTC
