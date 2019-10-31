Log in
Suzano : 3Q19 Results Presentation

10/31/2019 | 07:12pm EDT

Earnings Conference Call

3Q19

Disclaimer

This presentation contains certain statements that are considered "forward-looking statements," as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of these forward-looking statements are identified with words such as "believe," "may," "could," "would," "possible," "will," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "potential," "outlook" or "continue," as well as the negative forms of these words, other terms of similar meaning or the use of future dates. The forward-looking statements in this presentation include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the declaration or payment of dividends, implementation of key operating and financial strategies and investment plans, the direction of future operations and factors or trends that affect the financial situation, liquidity or operating results are a few examples of forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the current vision held by Management and are subject to diverse risks and uncertainties. Such statements are qualified in accordance with the inherent risks and uncertainties involving future expectations in general, and actual results could differ materially from those currently expected due to diverse risks and uncertainties. There is no guarantee that the expected events, trends or results will actually occur. The statements are based on diverse assumptions and factors, which include general macroeconomic and market conditions, industry conditions and operating factors. Any changes in such assumptions or factors could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Suzano does not undertake any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except when expressly required by law. All forward-looking statements in this presentation are qualified in their entirety by this disclaimer.

NO OFFER OR BID

This presentation is merely for information purposes and is neither an offer to sell nor a tender offer for the subscription or purchase of shares, nor is it a substitute for any materials that Suzano will file, if requested, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). No securities offering will be carried out in the United States other than through a prospectus that meets the requirements of Section 10 of U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in accordance with any exemption defined in said law.

H I G H L I G H T S

Increase in sales volumes, inventory reduction and cash generation

Sales volume - pulp: 2.5 million tons

Sales Volume1 - paper: 288 thousand tons

Adjusted EBITDA : R$ 2.4 billion

Inventory reduction - pulp: ~450 thousand tons

Operating Cash Generation2 : R$ 1.5 billion

Financial Leverage3 : 4.3x in US$ (4.7x in R$)

Net Debt: US$ 13.3 billion (vs. US$ 13.7 billion 2Q19)

Cash cost excluding downtimes: R$ 654/ton

Synergies: evolving according to 2019 target

  1. Excluding Consumer Goods (tissue). | 2 Operating cash generation = Adjusted EBITDA less Maintenance Capex. | 3 Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA in the last
  1. months (pro-forma considering sum of the results of the companies).

3

Pa p e r

Commercial resilience enables value generation stability

Paper Production (´000 tons)

Paper Sales (´000 tons)

1,171

305 298 286

3Q18

2Q19

3Q19

LTM 3Q19

ME

MI

1,151

308

281

288

393

90

112

101

218

169

187

758

3Q18

2Q19

3Q19

LTM 3Q19

Adjusted EBITDA from Paper1

Net Average Price (R$/ton)

R$ MM

R$/ton

382

344

357

1,410

3,855

3,808

3,796

1,306

1,237

1,202

1,233

3,697

3Q18

2Q19

3Q19

LTM 3Q19

3Q18

2Q19

3Q19

LTM 3Q19

Excluding the consumer goods unit. | ¹ Impact of Long Term Incentives of Management: 3Q18: -R$ 67/ton | 2Q19: -R$ 13/ton | 3Q19: +R$ 36/ton | LTM 3T 2019: -R$ 8/ton.

4

Pu lp

Increase in sales volume and reduction in production allow inventory reduction

Pulp Production (´000 tons)

Pulp Sales (´000 tons)²

2,750

9,071

2,221 2,095

8,577

2,891

+15%

2,549

2,214

3Q18

2Q19

3Q19

LTM 3Q19

Adjusted EBITDA (R$/ton) and EBITDA margin¹ (%)

3Q18

2Q19

3Q19

LTM 3Q19

Net Average Price - External Market (US$/ton)

64%

53%

52%

1,870

41%

1,305

857

1,282

FX

3Q18

2Q19

3Q19

LTM 3Q19

médio

R$3,96

R$3.92

R$3.97

R$3.87

752

631 642

526

3Q18

2Q19

3Q19

LTM 3Q19

FX

médio R$3,96

R$3.92

R$3.97

R$3.87

¹ Excluding revenue from Klabin sales.

2 Including pulp from Klabin. | Note: for 3Q18 and LTM 3Q19, data is pro forma, considering the sum of the results of the companies, or weighted average, where applicable.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Suzano SA published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 23:11:04 UTC
