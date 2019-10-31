Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Suzano : Increases Pulp Sales Volume and Reduces Inventory Levels in Third Quarter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 08:34pm EDT

Suzano has announced its results for the third quarter of 2019, a period marked by growth in pulp sales and an important reduction in the inventory levels in its supply chain. The commercial strategy, backed by a slowdown in the pace of pulp production, enabled the company to close the quarter with net revenue of R$6.6 billion, adjusted EBITDA of R$2.4 billion and operating cash generation of R$1.5 billion.

“Our commercial strategy, combined with the quality of our assets and efficiency of our operations, enabled us to generate a significant amount of operating cash despite the current market scenario and a seasonally weaker period due to the summer season in the Northern Hemisphere,” said CEO Walter Schalka.

In the quarter, pulp sales remained brisk, totaling 2.549 million tons. This volume is 15% higher than the total volume sold between April and June and also higher than production in 3Q19 of 2.095 million tons. As a result, Suzano’s inventory levels decreased by approximately 450,000 tons, a significant change that marks the start of the company's inventory regularization process.

Suzano also recorded consolidated sales in paper lines of 313,000 tons, up 4% from the previous quarter, with prices remaining practically stable between the periods.

Another quarterly highlight was the 6% drop in pulp cash cost, without considering the effect of plant shutdowns, in comparison with the 2Q19. Pulp cash cost ended 3Q19 at R$654 per ton, leveraged by synergies captured, among other aspects.

The results were also influenced by the effect of exchange variation. Since Suzano is primarily an exporter, with 100% of its debt contracted or converted to U.S. dollar, any depreciation of the Brazilian real contributes, on the one hand, to higher cash generation and, on the other, to an immediate (and exclusively non-cash accounting effect) increase mainly in the balance of debt contracted in foreign currency. As a result of this effect, net financial result was an expense of R$6.5 billion. The net book result was an expense of R$3.5 billion.

Suzano’s net debt in U.S. dollar declined to US$13.3 billion. However, since the adjusted EBITDA in the 12-month period ended September was lower than in the same period in 2018, the financial leverage of the company measured in U.S. dollar stood at 4.3 times at the end of September.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:57pCGN POWER : Exchange notice - resumption of trading
PU
08:57pSEMBCORP MARINE : Secures FPU Construction and Integration Contract for Shell's Whale Field Development in Gulf of Mexico
PU
08:57pFDG ELECTRIC VEHICLES : Announcements and Notices - (I) Lapse of Previous Placing Agreement and (II) Placing of New Shares under General Mandate
PU
08:56pMesa Labs Acquires Gyros Protein Technologies
GL
08:47pSUPERDRY : AW19 Superdry Snow Collection
PU
08:44pASCENDAS REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Reit 2Q Distribution Per Unit Rose 2.3% on Year
DJ
08:41pHORIZON NORTH LOGISTICS INC : . Announces Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2019
AQ
08:37pLG ELECTRONICS : Oled tvs to receive nvidia g-sync upgrade starting this week
PU
08:37pCHINA HONGQIAO : ・Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 31 October 2019
PU
08:34pSUZANO : Increases Pulp Sales Volume and Reduces Inventory Levels in Third Quarter
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Keystone pipeline shut after spilling 9,000 barrels of oil in North Dakota
2THE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC. : The Alkaline Water Company to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fiscal 2020 Se..
3U.S. prosecutors file new charges in UAW corruption case
4RESVERLOGIX CORP. : Resverlogix Announces Voting Results from the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
5CHINA HONGQIAO GROUP LIMITED : CHINA HONGQIAO : ・Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group