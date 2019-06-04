Svenska Aerogel : finalist in innovation competion – Quartzene for energy efficient buildings

Svenska Aerogel participates with Quartzene for thermal insulating coatings in a Dutch innovation competition and is now one of the finalists. The product is Thermo-Line® with NANOTECH inside which is based on Svenska Aerogel's Quartzene and is presented jointly by Svenska Aerogel, Barozzi Vernici and Vesta Chemicals.

The competition has been announced by 3 housing companies with 90 000 homes in Utrecht, the Netherlands, in order to find smart innovative, energy-efficient solutions for existing buildings. A forty contestants have been assessed by an expert jury and Svenska Aerogel's contribution is now one of five running for the final. The competition has received a lot of attention and another 12 housing companies have joined. This means that the number of homes has increased to 350 000. The total market for this application in the Netherlands is about 2,4 million.

Three winners will be appointed on June 25 when Svenska Aerogel, together with Barozzi Vernici and Vesta Chemicals, will present their innovation to the public and an expert jury. The winning solutions will have the opportunity to be tested in a real environment for evaluation. EUR 70 000 has been allocated to an innovation fund to further develop the winning products.

The team behind the finalist contribution was recently met to sharpen the presentation and to network with other players in the insulation industry.

- The competition has brought interesting meetings with innovators and industry professionals. It is very clear that synergy effects can be achieved by combining Quartzene with their products. It is really exciting to be part of the final round' says Tor Einar Norbakk, CEO Svenska Aerogel.

The five contributions to the final are presented here. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=knFfD8OXclU

First out is Redmar Drent from Vesta Chemicals, which is Svenska Aerogel's retailer in the area. The product Thermo-Line®, based on Quartzene is manufactured by Barozzi Vernici.

