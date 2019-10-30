Log in
News : Companies

Svilosa : Another prize and award for Svilosa AD

10/30/2019 | 10:57am EDT

On October 28, 2019 under the Ministry of economics patronage was held National review: 'Business with European appearance and in Bulgaria'- initiative of Work and Health magazine. Svilosa has been awarded for excellent results in the area of health and safety at work and responsible social policy.

This is a prize for the overall strategy and policy of our Company that has always been part of the 'European appearance' of business in Bulgaria.

Honorable mention magazine 'Work and Health'

Prize magazine 'Work and Health'

Disclaimer

Svilosa AD published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 14:56:05 UTC
