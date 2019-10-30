Svilosa : Another prize and award for Svilosa AD

On October 28, 2019 under the Ministry of economics patronage was held National review: 'Business with European appearance and in Bulgaria'- initiative of Work and Health magazine. Svilosa has been awarded for excellent results in the area of health and safety at work and responsible social policy.

This is a prize for the overall strategy and policy of our Company that has always been part of the 'European appearance' of business in Bulgaria.

Honorable mention magazine 'Work and Health'

Prize magazine 'Work and Health'