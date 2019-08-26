Log in
SwRI :'s Herron to Receive a National Safety Council Award

08/26/2019 | 10:31am EDT

SwRI safety engineer to receive Rising Stars of Safety award in September

The National Safety Council announced that SwRI Senior Safety Engineer Matthew Herron will receive its prestigious Rising Stars of Safety award honoring individuals under the age of 40 who play a significant role to positively influence and promote their company’s safety culture and leadership. Only one individual at a company can receive this honor each year.

“Matt is dedicated to promoting safety in the workplace, at home, in his profession and in the local community,” said SwRI Vice President Danny Deffenbaugh, who oversees the Mechanical Engineering Division. “He has worked hard to raise our organization’s safety awareness and implement new safety initiatives that have enhanced our staff’s safety practices.”

The National Safety Council developed the Rising Stars of Safety award to acknowledge the achievements of up-and-coming safety stars. These honorees have demonstrated outstanding leadership in safety by bringing solutions and new approaches to existing safety challenges in their organizations.

“To be recognized with a National Safety Council Award is validation of the hard work by many in the name of safety both inside and outside the organizational setting,” said Dr. Amy K. Harper, director of the NSC’s Workplace Strategy and Consulting Operations. “Those dedicated to safety as a profession are passionate advocates for improvement and are skilled leaders and listeners. It is our hope that recognition of excellence in safety will not only encourage other companies to emulate what works but provide a benchmark and inspiration for what is possible.”

Herron will receive the award during NSC2019 Conference and Expo, September 6-12 in San Diego.

The nonprofit NSC aims to eliminate preventable injuries and illnesses at work, in homes and communities, and on the road through leadership, research, education and advocacy. The NSC was founded in 1913 and chartered by the U.S. Congress.

For more information, visit https://www.swri.org/technical-divisions/mechanical-engineering.

https://www.swri.org/press-release/herron-national-safety-council-award


© Business Wire 2019
