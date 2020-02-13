Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Swabs Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Demand for Infection Control in Healthcare Facilities to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/13/2020 | 09:06am EST

Technavio has been monitoring the swabs market and it is poised to grow by USD 268.6 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200213005463/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global swabs market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global swabs market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Increasing demand for infection control in healthcare facilities has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, limitations in the standardization of swab sampling might hamper market growth. Request a free sample report

Swabs Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Swabs Market is segmented as below:

Application

  • Medical
  • Industrial
  • Others

Geographic segmentation

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia
  • ROW

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR32171

Swabs Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our swabs market report covers the following areas:

  • Swabs Market Size
  • Swabs Market Trends
  • Swabs Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing adoption of online product ordering as one of the prime reasons driving the swabs market growth during the next few years.

Swabs Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the swabs market, including some of the vendors such as 3M Co., AdvaCare Pharma, Becton, Dickinson and Co., bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Merck KGaA, PURITAN MEDICAL PRODUCTS Co. LLC, SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Unilever Group. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the swabs market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Swabs Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist swabs market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the swabs market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the swabs market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of swabs market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:29aHART INTERCIVIC : Becomes Increasingly Popular Voting System
BU
09:28aECCO AUTO WORLD : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:28aWILLIS LEASE FINANCE : Announces Offering of $366.2 Million in Fixed Rate Notes
AQ
09:27aCHINA AGRI INDUSTRIES : Proposal for the privatisation of china agri-industries holdings limited by cofco (hong kong) limited by way of a scheme of arrangement (under section 673 of the companies ordinance) option offer form of acceptance
PU
09:27aWILMINGTON : Employee Share Ownership Trust Purchase
PU
09:27aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :receipt of legal letter
PU
09:27aEASYKNIT INTERNATIONAL : Major transaction - acquisitions of listed securities
PU
09:27aERICSSON : launches AI-powered Energy Infrastructure Operations
PU
09:27aDEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK : 13.02.2020 pbb arranged EUR 99.2 million financing for ARGAN
PU
09:27aPERSTA RESOURCES : Audit & Risk Committee's Terms of Reference
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CENTRICA PLC : Centrica profits plunge on energy price cap, lower gas prices
2NESTLÉ S.A. : Improving Nestle reins in growth ambitions
3AIRBUS SE : Airbus pledges profit gain after bribery settlement hit
4COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK: 2019 operating profit stable at 1.26bn – Common Equity Tier 1 ratio signi..
5GRIEG SEAFOOD : GRIEG SEAFOOD ASA: Q4 2019 results - Positive operational development drives strong earnings

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group