Swap Drugs for Sportswear - Workout is the New High

STOCKHOLM, Sept 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, a revolutionary pop-up shop opened in central Amsterdam, where people could swap drugs for sportswear. Why? Because you don't need drugs to get high – the same feel-good substances are released in your brain when you work out.

It´s the Swedish sports fashion brand Björn Borg that wants to inspire more people to work out and therefore recently launched the concept "Chase the Exerhighs", which focuses on the hypnotizing euphoria and joy of exercise.

– I believe anyone can agree with us that exercise is better than drugs! It's amazing how the brain reacts to exercise and how it can equal joy and euphoria at the same time. In fact, training releases such an amount of stimulating substances in your brain that it could be illegal in some countries, says Jonas Lindberg Nyvang, Marketing Director at Björn Borg.

The event created a lot of curiosity during the opening hours, see the film documenting the activity. People that was visiting the store, swopping their drugs for sportswear received vacuum-packed items from a limited edition collection featuring exclusive illustrations by Patrick Saville.

Workout is the new high

Exercise affects the level of encannabinoids, endorphins, dopamine, and serotonin in your brain. The release of neurotransmitters can mirror the effect of some type of drugs.. For instance, 45 minutes of running might give you the same degree of pain relief as a dose of morphine.

Lennart Högman, Senior lecturer at Stockholm University and researcher in cognitive neuroscience, explains:

–When you are physically active, the brain changes the levels of chemical messengers used for communication between brain cells that play an important role in regulating your mood. The effects of working out are very individual and it's up to each and everyone to find out for themselves what levels of intensity and duration that works best – in order to reach an exerhigh.

Research also shows that we are more likely to achieve the feeling of euphoria if we do long, continuous and rhythmical exercises. After 30-45 minutes of running, cardio workout, or cycling you often feel good and can reach euphoria. Check out this film explaining it all.

