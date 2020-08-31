Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Swapalease.com Releases 2020 Vehicle Lease Trends Report Showing Impact Lease Policies Have on Sales, Loyalty, Retention

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/31/2020 | 10:04am EDT

CINCINNATI, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swapalease.com, the nation’s largest car lease marketplace, unveiled today its latest report on vehicle lease trends and brand retention for leasing: “2020 Vehicle Lease Trends - What’s Motivating Drivers and Dealers to Modernize the Vehicle Lease Experience”. Click here to view the report.

Vehicle leasing has been beneficial to consumers who want more car in a compressed time commitment with a lower monthly payment compared with traditional auto financing. Especially as COVID-19 has changed vehicle ownership and purchase trends in a short amount of time, the report spotlights a series of trends in leasing that impact both consumers and dealers alike:

  • How COVID-19 changed the reasons why people are escaping lease contracts
  • How people are switching from vehicle financing to vehicle leasing
  • The outdated and unnecessary roadblocks some brands still have making it difficult for people to escape or takeover an existing lease
  • The dramatic impact these roadblocks have on certain brands, and how this decision reduces brand loyalty from consumers
  • How more dealers see value in playing a larger role in the process of lease transfer

The report shines a spotlight on new analysis that proves where lease transfer is a win-win-win scenario for the consumer, dealer and vehicle manufacturer/lender. Particularly from a brand loyalty standpoint, there is great value in lease transfer.

“Customer loyalty is perhaps the most important metric for manufacturers because it incorporates many factors that lead customers to become brand ambassadors,” said Tyson Jominy, Vice President of Data & Analytics at J.D. Power1. “When a brand can connect emotionally with owners through the vehicle’s content, capabilities or prestige level, owners are much more likely to come back and purchase that same brand again.”

The Swapalease.com report illustrates how dealers and brands that allow for a fast, easy and fluid transfer of lease contracts (BMW, Toyota, Lexus) see an annualized new unit increase (new cars sold or leased each year) of 15.6%. This is based on the findings that those same brands see a 91% brand loyalty/retention rate versus just 39% of all other brands (Honda, Hyundai, Nissan).

“When you have a customer that wants or needs out of their lease for any number of reasons, they appreciate a brand’s willingness to help and that plays a significant role in the decision they make when deciding on their next vehicle,” said Scot Hall, Executive Vice President of Swapalease.com. “Over the years we have seen time and again thousands of people who feel the frustration of a brand that places roadblocks on this process, and that frustration single-handedly makes their decision to move to a different brand in their next vehicle.”

The 2020 Vehicle Lease Trends Report is now available. Click here to view the report.

About Swapalease.com:
Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Swapalease.com is the world’s largest automotive lease marketplace and the pioneer in facilitating lease transfers online. More specifically Swapalease.com matches individuals who want to get out of their lease with people who are looking for short-term lease agreements. Prospective buyers can search the listings for the exact vehicle they want, and then register for a nominal fee, allowing them to use Swapalease.com’s safe online system to contact the prospective seller and close the deal. For more information about Swapalease.com or how to exit your lease early, call 866-SWAPNOW or visit www.swapalease.com.

1: https://www.jdpower.com/business/press-releases/2019-us-automotive-brand-loyalty-study

Press Contact:
John Sternal
Merit Mile
jsternal@meritmile.com
O – 561-362-8888

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:18aEATON VANCE TAX MANAGED GLOBAL DIVERSIFIED EQUITY INCOME FUND : Closed-End Funds Release Estimated Sources Of Distributions
PR
10:18aBORREGAARD ASA : Mandatory notification of trade - stock options, primary insider, repurchase of own shares
AQ
10:18aScott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues to Investigate Tapestry, Inc.'s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – TPR
GL
10:18aFORTISTAR : and Paloma Dairy Begin Construction on a Renewable Natural Gas Facility that Will Power Enough Trucks to Move 10 Million Miles of Freight
BU
10:16aSCHNEIDER ELECTRIC : partners with National Home Improvement Month
AQ
10:16aScott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues Investigating Avaya Holdings Corp.'s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – AVYA
GL
10:15aENTERGY : Insights
PU
10:15aMETALLURGICAL OF CHINA : Appointment of employee representative director
PU
10:15aMOBILE INTERNET CHINA : Interim results for the period ended 30 june 2020
PU
10:15aUNIEURO S P A : Comunicazione Internal Dealing
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SANOFI : Sanofi more confident about its coronavirus vaccines
2BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD. : CHINA'S IRON ORE IMPORTS SET FOR STRONG AUGUST, BUT WHERE IS ALL THE STEEL GO..
3KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V. : KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N : U.S. scraps Philips ventilator order in 2020 earnings blow
4VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Veolia Offers to Acquire Suez Stake, Eyes Takeover
5BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. : Berkshire Buys Up Stakes in 5 Storied Japanese Companies -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group