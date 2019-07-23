Swapnil Agarwal Receives Prestigious Pride of India Award from British Parliament

Mr. Swapnil Agarwal was bestowed the prestigious Pride of India Bharat Gaurav Award of 2019 by the British Parliament. This lifetime achievement award recognizes leaders and innovators from around the globe who reach landmark status in their respective field of profession, ceaseless contributions to the betterment of communities as well as the promotion of Indian culture through global social programs. For over 25 years, Bharat Gaurav’s mission has been to honor those who fit these incredible standards of moral character and accomplishments.

Swapnil Agarwal bestowed the Pride of India by British Parliament in 2019. (Photo: Business Wire)

Nitya Capital and Karya Property Management have experienced explosive growth since their inception in 2014. Amassing 55 multifamily housing properties, several commercial assets across 4 States, 500 employees and over 100 private and institutional investors, Swapnil Agarwal has been one of the major driving forces behind this success. Under his direction, thousands of working American families have found quality homes at affordable prices within their respective areas. In addition to this, Swapnil possesses a decorated past in philanthropy and charitable outreach. In his home of India, Swapnil has spearheaded several charitable organizations that fully sponsor and support the continued education of children. This includes schools such as Ek Pahel and Nai Roshni which provide over 500 underprivileged children with educational resources and free meals.

Swapnil also serves on the board of Magic Bus, an organization committed to steering children of the Noonepalli community towards a better life through life skills and opportunities. In the US, he is part of Pratham USA, an organization seeking to end poverty and inequality through the promise of education. More recently, in partnership with his wife, Deepika Agarwal, Swapnil has helped establish Karya Kares as an official philanthropic branch of the Nitya and Karya companies. Their combined efforts have helped to prevent mass school shootings, promoted water safety classes for residents’ children, and spread breast cancer awareness. In collaboration with the Lone Star Veterans Association and Lone Star Survivor Foundation, Swapnil has also contributed thousands of dollars in support for our country’s veterans. By becoming a model community leader that promotes development and compassion in both Houston and in India, Swapnil has more than earned the title of the Pride of India!

